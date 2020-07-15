1260 York Street #404

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool

1 bed 1 bath blocks from Cheesman Park and City Park. The Pool is open! - This 1 bed 1 bath has all the comforts you need, right in the heart of the city. Relax comfortably in your air conditioned condo or take in some sun at the private pool. Laundry and fitness room on site. Located only blocks from Cheesman park and a short walk to City Park. Tons of restaurants and bars within walking distance. Enjoy a meal at Tacos Tequilla Whiskey and then take in a free Jazz show in City Park. Or grab your next book at Tattered Cover just minutes away. Close to public transportation, this condo is just a short Lyft ride from downtown. Comes with an off street parking spot. Don't miss out on this opportunity to live where the action is.



Rental Terms



Applications are available online for your convenience at realatlas.com!



-$45 to apply per adult

-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.



Deposit: $1095

Rent: $1095

Utilities: $50 (includes water, sewer, trash, gas and heat)

Pet Deposit = $250 per pet (non refundable)

Pet Rent = $25/pet/month

Sorry, no cats



Please email or text David to schedule your tour today!



720-295-1661

dave.wells@realatlas.com



(RLNE4939958)