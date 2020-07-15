All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:02 PM

1260 York Street #404

1260 York Street · (303) 242-8980
Location

1260 York Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1260 York Street #404 · Avail. now

$1,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
1 bed 1 bath blocks from Cheesman Park and City Park. The Pool is open! - This 1 bed 1 bath has all the comforts you need, right in the heart of the city. Relax comfortably in your air conditioned condo or take in some sun at the private pool. Laundry and fitness room on site. Located only blocks from Cheesman park and a short walk to City Park. Tons of restaurants and bars within walking distance. Enjoy a meal at Tacos Tequilla Whiskey and then take in a free Jazz show in City Park. Or grab your next book at Tattered Cover just minutes away. Close to public transportation, this condo is just a short Lyft ride from downtown. Comes with an off street parking spot. Don't miss out on this opportunity to live where the action is.

-Air conditioning
-Pool
-Dishwasher
-Laundry on same floor
-Parking spot

Rental Terms

Applications are available online for your convenience at realatlas.com!

-$45 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

Deposit: $1095
Rent: $1095
Utilities: $50 (includes water, sewer, trash, gas and heat)
Pet Deposit = $250 per pet (non refundable)
Pet Rent = $25/pet/month
Sorry, no cats

Please email or text David to schedule your tour today!

720-295-1661
dave.wells@realatlas.com

(RLNE4939958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 York Street #404 have any available units?
1260 York Street #404 has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1260 York Street #404 have?
Some of 1260 York Street #404's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 York Street #404 currently offering any rent specials?
1260 York Street #404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 York Street #404 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1260 York Street #404 is pet friendly.
Does 1260 York Street #404 offer parking?
Yes, 1260 York Street #404 offers parking.
Does 1260 York Street #404 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1260 York Street #404 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 York Street #404 have a pool?
Yes, 1260 York Street #404 has a pool.
Does 1260 York Street #404 have accessible units?
No, 1260 York Street #404 does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 York Street #404 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1260 York Street #404 has units with dishwashers.
