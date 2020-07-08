All apartments in Denver
1234 E Colfax Ave 2

1234 East Colfax Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1234 East Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
Unit 2 Available 06/01/20 Historic Rosenstock Place - Remodeled 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 273873

Live at the Historic Rosenstock Place. Originally built in 1915 the building exudes period charm and maintains many of the original features including hardwood floors, high ceilings, Juliet balconies and high ceilings. Additional unit features include in-unit laundry, luxury kitchen cabinets and SS appliances, individual heat and A/C, new high efficiency windows and LED lighting. The building offers additional storage and backup on-site laundry facilities. Pets allowed for an extra fee.
Neighborhood Description: Situated in the happening Capitol Hill neighborhood, Rosenstock Place is within walking distance to a host of restaurants, coffee shops, music venues, shopping and parks. Nearby you'll find Voodoo Doughnut, Pete's Kitchen, Tattered Cover Bookstore, Cafe Sanora, Denver Bicycle Cafe, Soul Haus, City Park, and Cheesman Park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273873
Property Id 273873

(RLNE5759015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 E Colfax Ave 2 have any available units?
1234 E Colfax Ave 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1234 E Colfax Ave 2 have?
Some of 1234 E Colfax Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 E Colfax Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1234 E Colfax Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 E Colfax Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1234 E Colfax Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1234 E Colfax Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 1234 E Colfax Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1234 E Colfax Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1234 E Colfax Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 E Colfax Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 1234 E Colfax Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1234 E Colfax Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 1234 E Colfax Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 E Colfax Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1234 E Colfax Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.

