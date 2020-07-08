1234 E Colfax Ave 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry

Historic Rosenstock Place - Remodeled 1 Bedroom



Live at the Historic Rosenstock Place. Originally built in 1915 the building exudes period charm and maintains many of the original features including hardwood floors, high ceilings, Juliet balconies and high ceilings. Additional unit features include in-unit laundry, luxury kitchen cabinets and SS appliances, individual heat and A/C, new high efficiency windows and LED lighting. The building offers additional storage and backup on-site laundry facilities. Pets allowed for an extra fee.

Neighborhood Description: Situated in the happening Capitol Hill neighborhood, Rosenstock Place is within walking distance to a host of restaurants, coffee shops, music venues, shopping and parks. Nearby you'll find Voodoo Doughnut, Pete's Kitchen, Tattered Cover Bookstore, Cafe Sanora, Denver Bicycle Cafe, Soul Haus, City Park, and Cheesman Park.

