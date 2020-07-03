1230 East 14th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

A beautiful, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, brick townhouse with 9-foot ceilings in the heart of Capitol Hill. Think 19th century character with modern upgrades. When we say beautiful we mean just renovated - complete new kitchen (e.g. soft-close cabinets, quartz countertops), refinished hardwood flooring, new paint, newly added half bath, updated master bath, new double pane windows, removed walls for open concept, and more. Amazing natural light inside this end unit with 10 windows. It also comes with an assigned off-street parking spot behind the unit, and full-sized washer and dryer. Blocks away from City and Cheesman Park, and centrally located towards Downtown, Cherry Creek, Uptown and Highlands. Water, sewer, trash, snow removal, parking, and all HOA fees included. Tenant responsible for electric, gas, and internet/TV. No pets. No smoking. Please call for an appointment to view this property: 720-884-7399. Available April 10. Seeing is believing. Call for a viewing/video tour today.