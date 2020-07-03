All apartments in Denver
1230 East 14th Avenue
Last updated May 2 2020 at 8:08 AM

1230 East 14th Avenue

1230 East 14th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1230 East 14th Avenue, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
A beautiful, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, brick townhouse with 9-foot ceilings in the heart of Capitol Hill. Think 19th century character with modern upgrades. When we say beautiful we mean just renovated - complete new kitchen (e.g. soft-close cabinets, quartz countertops), refinished hardwood flooring, new paint, newly added half bath, updated master bath, new double pane windows, removed walls for open concept, and more. Amazing natural light inside this end unit with 10 windows. It also comes with an assigned off-street parking spot behind the unit, and full-sized washer and dryer. Blocks away from City and Cheesman Park, and centrally located towards Downtown, Cherry Creek, Uptown and Highlands. Water, sewer, trash, snow removal, parking, and all HOA fees included. Tenant responsible for electric, gas, and internet/TV. No pets. No smoking. Please call for an appointment to view this property: 720-884-7399. Available April 10. Seeing is believing. Call for a viewing/video tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 East 14th Avenue have any available units?
1230 East 14th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 East 14th Avenue have?
Some of 1230 East 14th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 East 14th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1230 East 14th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 East 14th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1230 East 14th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1230 East 14th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1230 East 14th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1230 East 14th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1230 East 14th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 East 14th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1230 East 14th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1230 East 14th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1230 East 14th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 East 14th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1230 East 14th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

