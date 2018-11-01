1223 Race St 505

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Furnished Apt in Cheesman Park adjacent building - Property Id: 94715



*Note: I can not receive texts at the contact number listed, only phone calls.*



Cheesman Park 2 BR 2 Bath furnished condo apartment. Sunrise and sunset over Denver are seen from two balconies. Covered security building entrance with 2 elevators to this 5th floor condo. Rooftop patio has grand views of the entire front range and overlooks the park with spectacular mountain sunsets most every night. Garden area maintains a heated pool in summer months. Parking and laundry facilities available in the building. Only a few steps to the bus line or walk thru the park to the Denver Botanical Gardens back entrance. Have fun living in the heart of Denver while still enjoying the location of a quiet residential neighborhood.



Condo has been newly painted and upgraded with hardwood floors, sliding balcony doors, MBR plantation shutters. Rooms furnished include LR, DR, Master and guest BR.

