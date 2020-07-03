1190 Birch St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym hot tub

Spacious 2 Bedroom in Hilltop!



Who's up for Snooze or Trader Joe's? Our Hilltop location just east of Congress Park and one block from Lindsley Park puts you close to all of Denver's urban best. Beautiful studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments with upgraded finishes like wood-style flooring, faux granite countertops, and stone backsplashes are the perfect place to come home to after a busy day or a night on the town. You're also just a short drive to downtown Denver. Ready for a living experience that's a little more authentic? We thought so. Come check us out!

