Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1190 Birch St
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

1190 Birch St

1190 Birch Street · No Longer Available
Location

1190 Birch Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
Spacious 2 Bedroom in Hilltop! - Property Id: 161475

Who's up for Snooze or Trader Joe's? Our Hilltop location just east of Congress Park and one block from Lindsley Park puts you close to all of Denver's urban best. Beautiful studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments with upgraded finishes like wood-style flooring, faux granite countertops, and stone backsplashes are the perfect place to come home to after a busy day or a night on the town. You're also just a short drive to downtown Denver. Ready for a living experience that's a little more authentic? We thought so. Come check us out!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/161475
Property Id 161475

(RLNE5384722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1190 Birch St have any available units?
1190 Birch St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1190 Birch St have?
Some of 1190 Birch St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1190 Birch St currently offering any rent specials?
1190 Birch St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1190 Birch St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1190 Birch St is pet friendly.
Does 1190 Birch St offer parking?
No, 1190 Birch St does not offer parking.
Does 1190 Birch St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1190 Birch St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1190 Birch St have a pool?
No, 1190 Birch St does not have a pool.
Does 1190 Birch St have accessible units?
No, 1190 Birch St does not have accessible units.
Does 1190 Birch St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1190 Birch St has units with dishwashers.

