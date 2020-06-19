1156 South Clarkson Street

Amenities

Unbelievable location! Just blocks to Wash Park, Light Rail and Whole Foods! Gorgeous updated half-duplex features a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range, granite tile and rich maple cabinets. Newly remodeled bathroom features new fixtures, designer tile accents. New/newer paint, newer mechanicals, added insulation, charming vintage built-ins and trim. Flex space can be used as a walk-in closet or organized workspace. Beautiful fully fenced backyard has refreshed landscaping, patio and total privacy. Central Air and Washer and Dryer! Detached 1-car garage too! Don't miss this one -- shows very well! Tenant to pay utilities. Pets Allowed!