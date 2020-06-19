All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 26 2019 at 5:23 PM

1156 South Clarkson Street

1156 South Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1156 South Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80210
Washington Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unbelievable location! Just blocks to Wash Park, Light Rail and Whole Foods! Gorgeous updated half-duplex features a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range, granite tile and rich maple cabinets. Newly remodeled bathroom features new fixtures, designer tile accents. New/newer paint, newer mechanicals, added insulation, charming vintage built-ins and trim. Flex space can be used as a walk-in closet or organized workspace. Beautiful fully fenced backyard has refreshed landscaping, patio and total privacy. Central Air and Washer and Dryer! Detached 1-car garage too! Don't miss this one -- shows very well! Tenant to pay utilities. Pets Allowed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1156 South Clarkson Street have any available units?
1156 South Clarkson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1156 South Clarkson Street have?
Some of 1156 South Clarkson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1156 South Clarkson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1156 South Clarkson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1156 South Clarkson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1156 South Clarkson Street is pet friendly.
Does 1156 South Clarkson Street offer parking?
Yes, 1156 South Clarkson Street does offer parking.
Does 1156 South Clarkson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1156 South Clarkson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1156 South Clarkson Street have a pool?
No, 1156 South Clarkson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1156 South Clarkson Street have accessible units?
No, 1156 South Clarkson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1156 South Clarkson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1156 South Clarkson Street has units with dishwashers.
