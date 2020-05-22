1150 Vine St

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking internet access media room

**Up to 1 Month FREE Rent!** This amazing penthouse condo is located on the top floor of the Arboretum Building in Cheeseman Park and you will fall in love at first sight! The wraparound balcony boasts dynamic view of downtown Denver, the Rocky Mountains, and Cheesman Park The spacious open floor plan includes a living area and stunning kitchen featuring beautiful cabinets and counters and all stainless appliances. The bedrooms are split offering privacy and both have their own full bathrooms and walk-in closets. As you walk through the french door entry into the master suite, you will find a spacious bedroom, custom cedar lined closet and full bathroom that includes dual vanities and a huge walk-in shower. The secured building offers a party room and outdoor sitting area as well as assigned covered parking. A harmonious combination of city life and scenic beauty, the apartment is walking distance to everything Denver has to offer: Liks Ice Cream, Thump Coffee, Cheesman Park, Denver, Botanic Gardens, Carla Madison Recreation Center, Sprouts, Blue Bird Theater and so much more. * $100 monthly utility charge for water, sewer, trash, gas and electric Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com