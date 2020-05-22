All apartments in Denver
1150 Vine St

1150 Vine Street · (303) 255-1990 ext. 8
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1150 Vine Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
internet access
media room
**Up to 1 Month FREE Rent!** This amazing penthouse condo is located on the top floor of the Arboretum Building in Cheeseman Park and you will fall in love at first sight! The wraparound balcony boasts dynamic view of downtown Denver, the Rocky Mountains, and Cheesman Park The spacious open floor plan includes a living area and stunning kitchen featuring beautiful cabinets and counters and all stainless appliances. The bedrooms are split offering privacy and both have their own full bathrooms and walk-in closets. As you walk through the french door entry into the master suite, you will find a spacious bedroom, custom cedar lined closet and full bathroom that includes dual vanities and a huge walk-in shower. The secured building offers a party room and outdoor sitting area as well as assigned covered parking. A harmonious combination of city life and scenic beauty, the apartment is walking distance to everything Denver has to offer: Liks Ice Cream, Thump Coffee, Cheesman Park, Denver, Botanic Gardens, Carla Madison Recreation Center, Sprouts, Blue Bird Theater and so much more. * $100 monthly utility charge for water, sewer, trash, gas and electric Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 Vine St have any available units?
1150 Vine St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1150 Vine St have?
Some of 1150 Vine St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 Vine St currently offering any rent specials?
1150 Vine St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 Vine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1150 Vine St is pet friendly.
Does 1150 Vine St offer parking?
Yes, 1150 Vine St does offer parking.
Does 1150 Vine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1150 Vine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 Vine St have a pool?
No, 1150 Vine St does not have a pool.
Does 1150 Vine St have accessible units?
No, 1150 Vine St does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 Vine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1150 Vine St has units with dishwashers.
