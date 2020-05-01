All apartments in Denver
1145 Ogden Ct A2

1145 N Ogden St · No Longer Available
Location

1145 N Ogden St, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Renovated 1 Bedroom in Cheesman Park - Property Id: 146085

Life can be hectic. Come home to a place that isn't. When you choose an apartment at 1145 or 1153 Ogden Street in Denver, you'll be close to the best bars, bistros, boutiques, and coffee shops. But when you're ready to retreat and recharge, you can walk back to your urban oasis on a quiet, tree-lined street. The studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom floor plans in RedPeaks new building (1145 Ogden) or historic mansion (1153 Ogden) are updated, open, and light filled with features like maple floors and vaulted ceilings. You'll be blocks from Cheesman Park and a short drive to anywhere in the Denver metro area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146085p
Property Id 146085

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5162663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 Ogden Ct A2 have any available units?
1145 Ogden Ct A2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1145 Ogden Ct A2 have?
Some of 1145 Ogden Ct A2's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 Ogden Ct A2 currently offering any rent specials?
1145 Ogden Ct A2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 Ogden Ct A2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1145 Ogden Ct A2 is pet friendly.
Does 1145 Ogden Ct A2 offer parking?
No, 1145 Ogden Ct A2 does not offer parking.
Does 1145 Ogden Ct A2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1145 Ogden Ct A2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 Ogden Ct A2 have a pool?
No, 1145 Ogden Ct A2 does not have a pool.
Does 1145 Ogden Ct A2 have accessible units?
No, 1145 Ogden Ct A2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 Ogden Ct A2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1145 Ogden Ct A2 has units with dishwashers.
