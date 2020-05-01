1139 York Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9f00a85055 ---- AWESOME 1BR APT NEAR DENVER BOTANIC GARDENS! AVAILABLE JUNE 12TH!! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Management Leasing | Mercedez leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 12-Month Lease $1175 Rent $50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $400 Security Deposit $45 Application Fee (per person) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History *Deposit subject to change pending results of background check We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. - Walking Distance to Denver Botanic Gardens - Minutes from Downtown by Car -Pictures may vary from actual floorplan If seeking a move date on or shortly after the listed date-of-availability please call 303.733.0487 to schedule a tour and be prepared to state the full address of this unit when calling (1139 York St). Thank you very much for your time and interest! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Management Leasing | Mercedez leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at: http://schedule-a-tour.com/lc/226b02b0af This link is not a hyperlink, please copy. :-( *Times that are available online are the only times available for showing per property.* Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. *