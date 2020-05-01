All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1139 York Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1139 York Street
Last updated June 8 2019 at 9:56 PM

1139 York Street

1139 York Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cheesman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1139 York Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9f00a85055 ---- AWESOME 1BR APT NEAR DENVER BOTANIC GARDENS! AVAILABLE JUNE 12TH!! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Management Leasing | Mercedez leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 12-Month Lease $1175 Rent $50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $400 Security Deposit $45 Application Fee (per person) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History *Deposit subject to change pending results of background check We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. - Walking Distance to Denver Botanic Gardens - Minutes from Downtown by Car -Pictures may vary from actual floorplan If seeking a move date on or shortly after the listed date-of-availability please call 303.733.0487 to schedule a tour and be prepared to state the full address of this unit when calling (1139 York St). Thank you very much for your time and interest! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Management Leasing | Mercedez leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at: http://schedule-a-tour.com/lc/226b02b0af This link is not a hyperlink, please copy. :-( *Times that are available online are the only times available for showing per property.* Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1139 York Street have any available units?
1139 York Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1139 York Street currently offering any rent specials?
1139 York Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1139 York Street pet-friendly?
No, 1139 York Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1139 York Street offer parking?
No, 1139 York Street does not offer parking.
Does 1139 York Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1139 York Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1139 York Street have a pool?
No, 1139 York Street does not have a pool.
Does 1139 York Street have accessible units?
No, 1139 York Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1139 York Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1139 York Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1139 York Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1139 York Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St
Denver, CO 80202
The Atrii
5100 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80246
The Metro Urban Apartments
2121 Delgany St
Denver, CO 80202
Apres Apartment Homes
1503 S Galena Way
Denver, CO 80247
1412 Steele
1412 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Highland Place
3372 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Creekside Apartments
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr
Denver, CO 80246

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University