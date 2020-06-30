1139 Cook St

Amenities

Beautiful, Updated, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, Victorian Home for Rent in Congress Park - Beautiful Victorian Home with open floor plan, offering 5 bedrooms and 4 baths. Find 3 charming bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs, including a master suite with large walk-in closet. Little nooks are perfect for seating or studying. Main floor has a one-of-a-kind custom kitchen, open to a breakfast nook a sunroom and large dining/family area A full bath and main floor bedroom add to the versatile floor plan. Basement offers another 3/4 bath, non-conforming bedroom, living area, study/flex area and laundry. Unique features throughout, lots of natural light. Heated and Air Conditioned, 2-car detached garage is a bonus. Have the nicest garage in Congress Park, or use as a studio. Wonderful outdoor landscaping provides quaint outdoor entertaining. Front porch is perfect for relaxing. One of a kind home in sought after neighborhood with East HS, Morey Middle and Teller Elementary Schools. Near shops, restaurants, hospital and public transportation. Showings are by appointment only. CALL Scott Harding TODAY to schedule, 303-332-9355.



