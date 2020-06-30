All apartments in Denver
1139 Cook St

1139 Cook Street · No Longer Available
Location

1139 Cook Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, Updated, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, Victorian Home for Rent in Congress Park - Beautiful Victorian Home with open floor plan, offering 5 bedrooms and 4 baths. Find 3 charming bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs, including a master suite with large walk-in closet. Little nooks are perfect for seating or studying. Main floor has a one-of-a-kind custom kitchen, open to a breakfast nook a sunroom and large dining/family area A full bath and main floor bedroom add to the versatile floor plan. Basement offers another 3/4 bath, non-conforming bedroom, living area, study/flex area and laundry. Unique features throughout, lots of natural light. Heated and Air Conditioned, 2-car detached garage is a bonus. Have the nicest garage in Congress Park, or use as a studio. Wonderful outdoor landscaping provides quaint outdoor entertaining. Front porch is perfect for relaxing. One of a kind home in sought after neighborhood with East HS, Morey Middle and Teller Elementary Schools. Near shops, restaurants, hospital and public transportation. Showings are by appointment only. CALL Scott Harding TODAY to schedule, 303-332-9355.

(RLNE5250299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1139 Cook St have any available units?
1139 Cook St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1139 Cook St have?
Some of 1139 Cook St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1139 Cook St currently offering any rent specials?
1139 Cook St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1139 Cook St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1139 Cook St is pet friendly.
Does 1139 Cook St offer parking?
Yes, 1139 Cook St offers parking.
Does 1139 Cook St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1139 Cook St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1139 Cook St have a pool?
No, 1139 Cook St does not have a pool.
Does 1139 Cook St have accessible units?
No, 1139 Cook St does not have accessible units.
Does 1139 Cook St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1139 Cook St does not have units with dishwashers.

