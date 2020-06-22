All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 3 2020 at 7:35 AM

1135 S Oneida St Apt E

1135 South Oneida Street · No Longer Available
Location

1135 South Oneida Street, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Great 1 bedroom condo with fireplace, balcony, off street parking. Community swimming pool. Club house. Great location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 S Oneida St Apt E have any available units?
1135 S Oneida St Apt E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 S Oneida St Apt E have?
Some of 1135 S Oneida St Apt E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 S Oneida St Apt E currently offering any rent specials?
1135 S Oneida St Apt E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 S Oneida St Apt E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1135 S Oneida St Apt E is pet friendly.
Does 1135 S Oneida St Apt E offer parking?
Yes, 1135 S Oneida St Apt E does offer parking.
Does 1135 S Oneida St Apt E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 S Oneida St Apt E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 S Oneida St Apt E have a pool?
Yes, 1135 S Oneida St Apt E has a pool.
Does 1135 S Oneida St Apt E have accessible units?
No, 1135 S Oneida St Apt E does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 S Oneida St Apt E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1135 S Oneida St Apt E has units with dishwashers.
