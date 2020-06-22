Rent Calculator
All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1135 S Oneida St Apt E
Last updated May 3 2020 at 7:35 AM
1 of 7
1135 S Oneida St Apt E
1135 South Oneida Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1135 South Oneida Street, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Great 1 bedroom condo with fireplace, balcony, off street parking. Community swimming pool. Club house. Great location
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1135 S Oneida St Apt E have any available units?
1135 S Oneida St Apt E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1135 S Oneida St Apt E have?
Some of 1135 S Oneida St Apt E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1135 S Oneida St Apt E currently offering any rent specials?
1135 S Oneida St Apt E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 S Oneida St Apt E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1135 S Oneida St Apt E is pet friendly.
Does 1135 S Oneida St Apt E offer parking?
Yes, 1135 S Oneida St Apt E does offer parking.
Does 1135 S Oneida St Apt E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 S Oneida St Apt E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 S Oneida St Apt E have a pool?
Yes, 1135 S Oneida St Apt E has a pool.
Does 1135 S Oneida St Apt E have accessible units?
No, 1135 S Oneida St Apt E does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 S Oneida St Apt E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1135 S Oneida St Apt E has units with dishwashers.
