1130 S Sherman St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Three Bedroom Townhome - Property Id: 178612



Looking to rent a modern living space in a historic Denver neighborhood? Then look no further than RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes. Our recently built two-bedroom and three-bedroom townhomes feature luxury finishes, attached two-car garages and beautiful open floorplans. Even better, they're positioned in the desirable Platt Park neighborhood, near Overland Park and Washington Park neighborhoods, with incredible views of the city and mountains, excellent schools, and some of Denvers best restaurants, shops and parks such as Overland Pond Park and Ruby Hill Park both along the Platte River. A short 2-block walk will get you to the I-25 & Broadway RTD Light Rail station and a short commute to Downtown Denver with access to Buchtel Blvd and South Broadway. Come experience the best of both worlds in a community that's right where you want to be. We're eager to show you around.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178612

Property Id 178612



(RLNE5386034)