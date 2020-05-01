All apartments in Denver
1110 Fairfax Street

1110 North Fairfax Street · No Longer Available
Location

1110 North Fairfax Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**PROPERTY IS PENDING WITH APPLICANTS AND IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING***

Available for a flexible lease!
Great covered patio and back yard perfect for entertaining. Newly remodeled kitchen with newer appliances.
New paint throughout and carpet in the bedrooms!
Just one block from Lindsley Park, Short distance to shops and restaurants on Colfax--Chop Shop, Marczyk's and Nuggs Ice Cream!
Easy commute to Downtown, DIA and the Fitzsimons as well! Minutes from Rose Medical Center and VA Hospital.
Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash, and Lawn Maintenance will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.
Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs.
Pet fee $35/month for 1-2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for residence who have resided in states other than CO may apply.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month’s gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month’s gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com
Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available 8/1/18

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Fairfax Street have any available units?
1110 Fairfax Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 Fairfax Street have?
Some of 1110 Fairfax Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Fairfax Street currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Fairfax Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Fairfax Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1110 Fairfax Street is pet friendly.
Does 1110 Fairfax Street offer parking?
No, 1110 Fairfax Street does not offer parking.
Does 1110 Fairfax Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 Fairfax Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Fairfax Street have a pool?
No, 1110 Fairfax Street does not have a pool.
Does 1110 Fairfax Street have accessible units?
No, 1110 Fairfax Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Fairfax Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 Fairfax Street does not have units with dishwashers.

