1076 Jackson St

Thanks for your interest in this beautiful, 1500 square foot 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex located at 1076 Jackson Street in Congress Park. This home is available for rent beginning September 15, 2019.



Rent is $2650 /month for a 1-year lease.



This listing is for a 3-bedroom home located between 10th Ave. and 11th Ave. in the heart of the Congress Park neighborhood, within walking distance of shops, restaurants, parks, and nightlife. The home is approximately 10 minutes from downtown Denver, and less than 5 minutes from Rose Medical. The home is renovated and light-filled, with exposed brick details, hardwood floors, updated bathrooms and a contemporary kitchen--all brand new in 2013. We are pet friendly and pets are welcome. (Pet rent/deposit will apply.) This is a non-smoking home.



Please note that the house has a lovely front yard, but no backyard. The back of the house features a large one-car garage and two tandem parking spaces



Some features of the home are:



- Central heat and A/C

- Full size front-loading washer/dryer

-1 car garage with 2 additional driveway spaces

-Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and high end gas cooktop

-Exposed brick detail

-Two bathrooms

-Large master suite with walk-in closet

-Low maintenance landscaping

-Fast, responsive, attentive landlord

-Wonderful corner location on a lovely block in Congress Park



All the bedrooms feature newer vinyl windows. The third bedroom is on the smaller side, and would make a great nursery/kid's room/home office. This house has two bedrooms on the main floor. Master bedroom is downstairs in the basement.



PLEASE CONTACT WITH ANY QUESTIONS!