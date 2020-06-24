All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:22 AM

1076 Jackson St

1076 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1076 Jackson Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Thanks for your interest in this beautiful, 1500 square foot 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex located at 1076 Jackson Street in Congress Park. This home is available for rent beginning September 15, 2019.

Rent is $2650 /month for a 1-year lease.

This listing is for a 3-bedroom home located between 10th Ave. and 11th Ave. in the heart of the Congress Park neighborhood, within walking distance of shops, restaurants, parks, and nightlife. The home is approximately 10 minutes from downtown Denver, and less than 5 minutes from Rose Medical. The home is renovated and light-filled, with exposed brick details, hardwood floors, updated bathrooms and a contemporary kitchen--all brand new in 2013. We are pet friendly and pets are welcome. (Pet rent/deposit will apply.) This is a non-smoking home.

Please note that the house has a lovely front yard, but no backyard. The back of the house features a large one-car garage and two tandem parking spaces

Some features of the home are:

- Central heat and A/C
- Full size front-loading washer/dryer
-1 car garage with 2 additional driveway spaces
-Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and high end gas cooktop
-Exposed brick detail
-Two bathrooms
-Large master suite with walk-in closet
-Low maintenance landscaping
-Fast, responsive, attentive landlord
-Wonderful corner location on a lovely block in Congress Park

All the bedrooms feature newer vinyl windows. The third bedroom is on the smaller side, and would make a great nursery/kid's room/home office. This house has two bedrooms on the main floor. Master bedroom is downstairs in the basement.

PLEASE CONTACT WITH ANY QUESTIONS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1076 Jackson St have any available units?
1076 Jackson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1076 Jackson St have?
Some of 1076 Jackson St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1076 Jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
1076 Jackson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1076 Jackson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1076 Jackson St is pet friendly.
Does 1076 Jackson St offer parking?
Yes, 1076 Jackson St offers parking.
Does 1076 Jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1076 Jackson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1076 Jackson St have a pool?
No, 1076 Jackson St does not have a pool.
Does 1076 Jackson St have accessible units?
No, 1076 Jackson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1076 Jackson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1076 Jackson St has units with dishwashers.
