1050 Steele Street

SHOWING APPOINTMENTS ARE MADE THROUGH EMAIL This two bedroom two bathroom home in Congress Park has recently had new paint, new carpet, and a new kitchen floor. Living and Dining areas are hardwood floors. Kitchen leads to a private fenced-in back yard patio perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom has a wooden deck which overlooks the patio area and small back yard. Basement family room is finished and has new carpet as well. Home has air conditioning and an attic fan. Grass cutting is provided. One car garage. Washer Dryer included. Sorry no pets. 18 month lease preferred.. AVAILABLE NOW!