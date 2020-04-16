All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:50 PM

1050 Steele Street

1050 Steele Street · No Longer Available
Location

1050 Steele Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
SHOWING APPOINTMENTS ARE MADE THROUGH EMAIL This two bedroom two bathroom home in Congress Park has recently had new paint, new carpet, and a new kitchen floor. Living and Dining areas are hardwood floors. Kitchen leads to a private fenced-in back yard patio perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom has a wooden deck which overlooks the patio area and small back yard. Basement family room is finished and has new carpet as well. Home has air conditioning and an attic fan. Grass cutting is provided. One car garage. Washer Dryer included. Sorry no pets. 18 month lease preferred.. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 Steele Street have any available units?
1050 Steele Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 Steele Street have?
Some of 1050 Steele Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 Steele Street currently offering any rent specials?
1050 Steele Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 Steele Street pet-friendly?
No, 1050 Steele Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1050 Steele Street offer parking?
Yes, 1050 Steele Street offers parking.
Does 1050 Steele Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1050 Steele Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 Steele Street have a pool?
Yes, 1050 Steele Street has a pool.
Does 1050 Steele Street have accessible units?
No, 1050 Steele Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 Steele Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1050 Steele Street has units with dishwashers.
