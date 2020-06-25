All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1050 N. Corona St Unit 315.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1050 N. Corona St Unit 315
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

1050 N. Corona St Unit 315

1050 North Corona Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1050 North Corona Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
online portal
pet friendly
Top Floor 1BD, 1BA Capitol Hill Condo with Sun Room, Mountain and City Views - Your chance to live in Capitol Hill, one of Denver's most convenient neighborhoods! Everything you need is within walking distance: grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants, pubs, bars, pizza shops, Cheesman Park, music venues, and more! Comes with an assigned parking space and storage unit for your Colorado gear. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*One pet is negotiable.
*There is a $50 monthly HOA fee for water, sewer, trash, and parking.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5119410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 N. Corona St Unit 315 have any available units?
1050 N. Corona St Unit 315 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 N. Corona St Unit 315 have?
Some of 1050 N. Corona St Unit 315's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 N. Corona St Unit 315 currently offering any rent specials?
1050 N. Corona St Unit 315 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 N. Corona St Unit 315 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1050 N. Corona St Unit 315 is pet friendly.
Does 1050 N. Corona St Unit 315 offer parking?
Yes, 1050 N. Corona St Unit 315 offers parking.
Does 1050 N. Corona St Unit 315 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1050 N. Corona St Unit 315 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 N. Corona St Unit 315 have a pool?
No, 1050 N. Corona St Unit 315 does not have a pool.
Does 1050 N. Corona St Unit 315 have accessible units?
No, 1050 N. Corona St Unit 315 does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 N. Corona St Unit 315 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1050 N. Corona St Unit 315 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Confluence
1441 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
1000 Grant
1000 Grant St
Denver, CO 80203
Solana Stapleton Apartments
11700 East 26th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
Lugano At Cherry Creek Luxury Apartments
9601 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80231
The Black Swan
1380 Steele Street
Denver, CO 80206
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St
Denver, CO 80237
Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes
1771 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St
Denver, CO 80247

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University