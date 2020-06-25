1050 N. Corona St Unit 315

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar elevator gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room online portal pet friendly

Top Floor 1BD, 1BA Capitol Hill Condo with Sun Room, Mountain and City Views - Your chance to live in Capitol Hill, one of Denver's most convenient neighborhoods! Everything you need is within walking distance: grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants, pubs, bars, pizza shops, Cheesman Park, music venues, and more! Comes with an assigned parking space and storage unit for your Colorado gear. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*One pet is negotiable.

*There is a $50 monthly HOA fee for water, sewer, trash, and parking.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE5119410)