1048 Josephine St Apt B

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come check out this amazing townhouse right across the street from the Denver Botanic Gardens. This home has three floors and packed full of features. The main floor has laminate flooring throughout. Wide open flowing floorplan with a living room, dining area and kitchen. The living room centers around a beautiful fireplace and mantel. Like the furniture? It can stay if you want it as well. The kitchen has fresh updated white cabinetry which includes a large panty. All major appliances are included in the lease, including dishwasher and microwave. Plenty of granite counterspace for meal prep and entertaining. Extend the living space to a cute private patio (with the patio furniture set included in the lease).



Upstairs features two large bedrooms that are connected through a Jack and Jill bathroom configuration. Each bedroom has ceiling fans and each closet has their own closet storage system built-in. The upper bathroom included a full bathtub. The basement is fully finished out. This is the perfect family room, entertainment space for friends and family or guests to stay. A cozy fireplace, a wet bar and mini-fridge, built-in shelving. The space is perfect for guests with a bathroom and shower and a cozy third bedroom. This bedroom also includes front loading washer and dryers. This home includes Air Conditioning as well as two covered parking spots which are highly coveted in this area.



This home is ideally situated in Congress Park. Directly across the street from the Botanic Gardens. Short walk to Congress Park and close to Cheesman Park. Amazing scenery and close to shops, restaurants and entertainment and Cherry Creek.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric), Trash is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



