Last updated September 28 2019

1048 Josephine St Apt B

1048 Josephine Street
Location

1048 Josephine Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come check out this amazing townhouse right across the street from the Denver Botanic Gardens. This home has three floors and packed full of features. The main floor has laminate flooring throughout. Wide open flowing floorplan with a living room, dining area and kitchen. The living room centers around a beautiful fireplace and mantel. Like the furniture? It can stay if you want it as well. The kitchen has fresh updated white cabinetry which includes a large panty. All major appliances are included in the lease, including dishwasher and microwave. Plenty of granite counterspace for meal prep and entertaining. Extend the living space to a cute private patio (with the patio furniture set included in the lease).

Check out the Virtual Tour at our website - PMIelevation

Upstairs features two large bedrooms that are connected through a Jack and Jill bathroom configuration. Each bedroom has ceiling fans and each closet has their own closet storage system built-in. The upper bathroom included a full bathtub. The basement is fully finished out. This is the perfect family room, entertainment space for friends and family or guests to stay. A cozy fireplace, a wet bar and mini-fridge, built-in shelving. The space is perfect for guests with a bathroom and shower and a cozy third bedroom. This bedroom also includes front loading washer and dryers. This home includes Air Conditioning as well as two covered parking spots which are highly coveted in this area.

This home is ideally situated in Congress Park. Directly across the street from the Botanic Gardens. Short walk to Congress Park and close to Cheesman Park. Amazing scenery and close to shops, restaurants and entertainment and Cherry Creek.

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric), Trash is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

https://pmielevation.info/1048-JOSEPHINE-ST-UNIT-B-VIRTUAL-TOUR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
