Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1010 S Race St
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

1010 S Race St

1010 South Race Street · No Longer Available
Location

1010 South Race Street, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Home in East Wash Park - Property Id: 254827

Available May 1, two year plus lease preferred, small dogs allowed. Modern home with 4BR/2.5BA/2300SF in East Wash Park, two blocks from Gaylord Street shops and restaurants and four blocks from Wash Park. The main floor has beautiful hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, bedroom, LR with double sided gas fireplace, DR, study with built-in cabinets, powder room and kitchen with breakfast bar, Quartz counters and SS appliances. Upstairs are two bedrooms, bathroom, laundry room with washer/dryer and the Master Suite with 5-piece bath including jetted tub, steam shower, Cararra marble counters, WIC with built-in shelves plus a private deck. Additional features include central air, ceiling fans, modern light fixtures, automatic Hunter Douglas shades and a huge, private landscaped backyard with covered patio and a two car detached garage. Steele Elementary is the assigned school. Tenant pays all utilities plus an ADT alarm system if the tenant wants to pay for it.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254827
Property Id 254827

(RLNE5679716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 S Race St have any available units?
1010 S Race St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 S Race St have?
Some of 1010 S Race St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 S Race St currently offering any rent specials?
1010 S Race St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 S Race St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 S Race St is pet friendly.
Does 1010 S Race St offer parking?
Yes, 1010 S Race St offers parking.
Does 1010 S Race St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 S Race St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 S Race St have a pool?
No, 1010 S Race St does not have a pool.
Does 1010 S Race St have accessible units?
No, 1010 S Race St does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 S Race St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 S Race St has units with dishwashers.

