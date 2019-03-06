1010 S Race St

Amenities
Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Home in East Wash Park - Property Id: 254827
Available May 1, two year plus lease preferred, small dogs allowed. Modern home with 4BR/2.5BA/2300SF in East Wash Park, two blocks from Gaylord Street shops and restaurants and four blocks from Wash Park. The main floor has beautiful hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, bedroom, LR with double sided gas fireplace, DR, study with built-in cabinets, powder room and kitchen with breakfast bar, Quartz counters and SS appliances. Upstairs are two bedrooms, bathroom, laundry room with washer/dryer and the Master Suite with 5-piece bath including jetted tub, steam shower, Cararra marble counters, WIC with built-in shelves plus a private deck. Additional features include central air, ceiling fans, modern light fixtures, automatic Hunter Douglas shades and a huge, private landscaped backyard with covered patio and a two car detached garage. Steele Elementary is the assigned school. Tenant pays all utilities plus an ADT alarm system if the tenant wants to pay for it.
