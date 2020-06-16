All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1008 Corona St #105
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

1008 Corona St #105

1008 North Corona Street · No Longer Available
Location

1008 North Corona Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 1 bed condo in the heart of Capitol Hill - First floor 1 bed condo in the Riviera Park building at 10th and Corona. Hardwood floors, open concept, fireplace. New appliances. On site laundry, extra storage on site, secured entrance. Off street parking. Perfect location 1 block from King Sooper's, 4 short blocks from Cheesman Park and the Botanical Gardens. Close to dining and nightlife. Don't miss a chance to live in the historical Capitol Hill neighborhood.

-hardwood floors
-open concept
-fireplace
-on site laundry
-new appliances
-off street parking

Applications are available online for your convenience!

Rental Terms
Rent: $1195
Deposit: $1195
Utilities: $50 covers water, sewer, trash
Pet Deposit: $250 per pet (non-refundable)
Pet Rent: $25/pet/month
Sorry, no cats

Please email or text to schedule your tour today!

dave.wells@realatlas.com
720-295-1661

(RLNE4697285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Corona St #105 have any available units?
1008 Corona St #105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 Corona St #105 have?
Some of 1008 Corona St #105's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 Corona St #105 currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Corona St #105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Corona St #105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1008 Corona St #105 is pet friendly.
Does 1008 Corona St #105 offer parking?
No, 1008 Corona St #105 does not offer parking.
Does 1008 Corona St #105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 Corona St #105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Corona St #105 have a pool?
No, 1008 Corona St #105 does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Corona St #105 have accessible units?
No, 1008 Corona St #105 does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Corona St #105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1008 Corona St #105 does not have units with dishwashers.
