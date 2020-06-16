1008 Corona St #105

Amenities

Beautiful 1 bed condo in the heart of Capitol Hill - First floor 1 bed condo in the Riviera Park building at 10th and Corona. Hardwood floors, open concept, fireplace. New appliances. On site laundry, extra storage on site, secured entrance. Off street parking. Perfect location 1 block from King Sooper's, 4 short blocks from Cheesman Park and the Botanical Gardens. Close to dining and nightlife. Don't miss a chance to live in the historical Capitol Hill neighborhood.



Rental Terms

Rent: $1195

Deposit: $1195

Utilities: $50 covers water, sewer, trash

Pet Deposit: $250 per pet (non-refundable)

Pet Rent: $25/pet/month

Sorry, no cats



dave.wells@realatlas.com

720-295-1661



