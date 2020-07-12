/
pulpit rock
Last updated July 12 2020 at 2:25 PM
249 Apartments for rent in Pulpit Rock, Colorado Springs, CO
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
Viridian Edge at The Park
6236 Twin Oaks Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,145
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
883 sqft
Situated on Twin Oaks Drive, these comfortable units feature a selection of amenities, including a spa, fitness center, clubhouse, and pet-friendly grounds and indoor spaces. The space also offers a community picnic area.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
8 Units Available
Peaks at Woodmen
6750 Alpine Currant View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1374 sqft
Cozy, pet-friendly community offers coffee bar, fire pit, game room, pool, and hot tub. Trash valet available. Elegant apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Close to Austin Bluffs Open Space Park.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
1 Unit Available
University Village
5400 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the college facilities. In-unit amenities include hardwood floors, patios or balconies, and walk-in closets. On-site, there's an Olympic-size pool, tennis court and playground. Community located on a 33-acre nature-filled area.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
6313 Village Lane
6313 Village Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$950
588 sqft
Brand new carpet and paint in this one bedroom, one bath condo. Walk-out from bedroom to private patio and extra storage closet. Ground level unit. Updated kitchen. Right off Academy Blvd.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
6620 W Dublin Loop
6620 Dublin Loop W, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$995
825 sqft
Lower level remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit includes newer lino, newer appliances, new paint and carpet, Air conditioning and gas fireplace. Large coat and storage closet. Coin operated washer/dryer in building. Square footage is approximate.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6472 McNichols Court
6472 Mcnichols Court, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
802 sqft
Great Looking Garden Level 2-Bedroom Condo on Dublin, between Union and N Academy - Open and spacious condo conveniently located just off Dublin Blvd and the city bus line.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2031 E Erin Loop
2031 Erin Loop, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
914 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch style town house with new carpet, located near shopping and restaurants. There is a wood burning fireplace in the living room and a dining room / kitchen combo. The master bedroom has a walkout. No Pets Allowed.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
5644 Sonnet Heights
5644 Sonnet Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2630 sqft
4 bedroom, 3 full bath home in prestigious University Park *Central air *Large living room with slider to private patio *Formal dining room * Eating nook off kitchen *Gas range *Gas fireplace *Vaulted ceilings on main level *Hardwood floors in
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
1812 Erin Loop - 1
1812 Erin Loop, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1063 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse with fantastic Views! Newer paint, newer carpet, newer wood laminate floors, Amazing fireplace for the cool Colorado winter nights, outdoor deck living, storage! Upper laundry with washer and dryer included! Quiet neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Pulpit Rock
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 01:31pm
17 Units Available
Whispering Hills
260 Rim View Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
986 sqft
Welcome To Whispering Hills The beautiful floor plans and big walk-in closets might make you fall in love with our apartments in Colorado Springs.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
6 Units Available
Villages at Woodmen
1629 E Woodmen Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$958
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villages at Woodmen in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Windtree Apartments
2530 Paragon Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,080
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
966 sqft
Spacious apartments with nine-foot ceilings, in-unit fireplaces and private balconies. Enjoy the luxuries of a community with gym, pool, hot tub, sauna and a scenic view of the mountains. Walking distance to Pikes Peak Library.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Flats at Pine Cliff
4760 Rusina Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$965
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
860 sqft
Make Your New Home at THE FLATS AT PINECLIFF These apartments in Colorado Springs, Colorado offer you a new and refreshing view of things.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Vista View Apartments
2811 Upper Vickers View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
896 sqft
New construction, never lived in. Pet-friendly apartment community within walking distance of parks and shopping. Amenities include fireplaces, granite countertops, covered parking, 24-hour maintenance and W/D connections.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
3 Units Available
Resort at University Park
4675 Alta Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,526
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury resort living in spacious apartment homes. Units feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Community offers a pool, sauna, business center, and more. Idyllically surrounded by Austin's most beautiful parks. Near the city.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
2 Units Available
Union Heights
4770 Nightingale Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
913 sqft
Union Square and the Target shopping center are mere steps from this community. Residents share an onsite fitness center, jogging trails and business center at this pet-friendly property. Apartments have in-unit laundry and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Woodland Hills Apartments
2880 Woodland Hills Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,130
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
970 sqft
Woodland Hills Apartments provide multiple sports amenities, from volleyball to a glistening pool. Easy access to all that Colorado Springs has to offer. Woodsy grounds.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
3 Units Available
Chestnut Springs
4331 N Chestnut St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$850
516 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chestnut Springs in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
2 Units Available
Yorkshire Square Apartment Homes
6633 Palace Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Yorkshire Square Apartment Homes provides upscale living in the perfect uptown location.
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7660 Timberline Ct
7660 Timberline Court, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1323 sqft
Available 08/20/20 Beautiful D20 Home in Cul-De-Sac - Property Id: 318402 Do not miss this home with wonderful curb appeal located in a quiet cul-de-sac.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2807 Ridgeglen Ct
2807 Ridgeglen Court, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1877 sqft
Updated home on a cul-de-sac. - This is a 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom 4-level home with newer carpet and vinyl. Main level has living room, kitchen and dining room. Large family room in the basement and a good sized back yard with covered patio.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
6910 Los Reyes Circle
6910 Los Reyes Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1750 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3305 Chestnut Glen
3305 Chestnut Glen Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1370 sqft
3305 Chestnut Glen Available 08/01/20 WELL KEPT RANCH HOME - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1206 Westmoreland Rd
1206 Westmoreland Road, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
2366 sqft
This is one great house! Ranch-style home with full basement. Comfy living room with built-in gas fireplace & upgraded carpet & window coverings. Great kitchen/dining area with hardwood floors and oak cabinetry.
