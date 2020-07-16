All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

7172 Bonnie Brae Lane

7172 Bonnie Brae Lane · (719) 955-1990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7172 Bonnie Brae Lane, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Springs Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 7172 Bonnie Brae Lane · Avail. Aug 6

$1,895

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 2571 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
7172 Bonnie Brae Lane Available 08/06/20 Updated Two-Story Home in Springs Ranch - 6-bedroom, 4-bathroom two-story home with 2-car garage. Four bedrooms on the upper level, including master with adjoining 5-piece bath. Main level features living room, family room, one bedroom, three-quarter bathroom, and kitchen with an island, stainless steel appliances and a walk-out to the back yard. Finished basement has one bedroom with adjoining full bath, as well as a family room with a wet bar and a fireplace surrounded by built-in shelves. Central A/C. No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2705366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7172 Bonnie Brae Lane have any available units?
7172 Bonnie Brae Lane has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 7172 Bonnie Brae Lane have?
Some of 7172 Bonnie Brae Lane's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7172 Bonnie Brae Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7172 Bonnie Brae Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7172 Bonnie Brae Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7172 Bonnie Brae Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 7172 Bonnie Brae Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7172 Bonnie Brae Lane offers parking.
Does 7172 Bonnie Brae Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7172 Bonnie Brae Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7172 Bonnie Brae Lane have a pool?
No, 7172 Bonnie Brae Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7172 Bonnie Brae Lane have accessible units?
No, 7172 Bonnie Brae Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7172 Bonnie Brae Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7172 Bonnie Brae Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
