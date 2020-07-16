Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

7172 Bonnie Brae Lane Available 08/06/20 Updated Two-Story Home in Springs Ranch - 6-bedroom, 4-bathroom two-story home with 2-car garage. Four bedrooms on the upper level, including master with adjoining 5-piece bath. Main level features living room, family room, one bedroom, three-quarter bathroom, and kitchen with an island, stainless steel appliances and a walk-out to the back yard. Finished basement has one bedroom with adjoining full bath, as well as a family room with a wet bar and a fireplace surrounded by built-in shelves. Central A/C. No pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2705366)