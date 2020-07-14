All apartments in Colorado Springs
Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain
Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain

1735 Presidential Hts · (719) 888-3482
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1735 Presidential Hts, Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Skyway

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
on-site laundry
coffee bar
hot tub
Take an extended vacation in your own home at The Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain. These apartments in Colorado Springs are the perfect getaway with beautiful homes and a welcoming community full of great amenities. One, two and three bedroom apartments are available in a wide variety of layouts. Each apartment welcomes you with either plush carpeting or plank flooring, as well as nine-foot high ceilings. You will love the amount of space in the generous kitchen pantries and large walk-in closets for the bedrooms. The kitchen also comes equipped with a stainless steel appliance package in select homes. Each bathroom comes outfitted with a luxurious garden tub for you to relax in at the end of a hard day, or you can enjoy some time on the patio or balcony, many of which offer unrivaled mountain views. Select homes in the community may also offer vaulted ceilings, built-in bookshelves, a gas fireplace, a kitchen island, or an attached garage. Many homes in the community come with washer and dryer connections, and some models come with the appliances already installed. The community has plenty to offer for you and your fellow residents. Take a dive into the heated swimming pool or break a sweat at the state-of-the-art fitness center. Make a delicious dinner for your friends at the picnic and grilling area. Finish your projects in the business center before relaxing in the community’s media room. Get an extra boost of energy from the coffee station. There is also an easily accessible clothes care center on site. Reserved, covered parking is also available for models without an attached garage. These pet-friendly Broadmoor apartments in Colorado Springs have all of this and more to offer. The Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain is waiting, so call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $38
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain have any available units?
Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain have?
Some of Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain currently offering any rent specials?
Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain pet-friendly?
Yes, Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain is pet friendly.
Does Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain offer parking?
Yes, Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain offers parking.
Does Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain have a pool?
Yes, Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain has a pool.
Does Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain have accessible units?
No, Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain does not have accessible units.
Does Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain has units with dishwashers.
