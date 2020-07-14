Amenities

Take an extended vacation in your own home at The Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain. These apartments in Colorado Springs are the perfect getaway with beautiful homes and a welcoming community full of great amenities. One, two and three bedroom apartments are available in a wide variety of layouts. Each apartment welcomes you with either plush carpeting or plank flooring, as well as nine-foot high ceilings. You will love the amount of space in the generous kitchen pantries and large walk-in closets for the bedrooms. The kitchen also comes equipped with a stainless steel appliance package in select homes. Each bathroom comes outfitted with a luxurious garden tub for you to relax in at the end of a hard day, or you can enjoy some time on the patio or balcony, many of which offer unrivaled mountain views. Select homes in the community may also offer vaulted ceilings, built-in bookshelves, a gas fireplace, a kitchen island, or an attached garage. Many homes in the community come with washer and dryer connections, and some models come with the appliances already installed. The community has plenty to offer for you and your fellow residents. Take a dive into the heated swimming pool or break a sweat at the state-of-the-art fitness center. Make a delicious dinner for your friends at the picnic and grilling area. Finish your projects in the business center before relaxing in the community’s media room. Get an extra boost of energy from the coffee station. There is also an easily accessible clothes care center on site. Reserved, covered parking is also available for models without an attached garage. These pet-friendly Broadmoor apartments in Colorado Springs have all of this and more to offer. The Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain is waiting, so call today.