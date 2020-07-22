All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like Featherstone Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
Featherstone Apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:50 PM

Featherstone Apartments

Open Now until 5:30pm
3807 Half Turn Rd · (719) 888-4048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Village Seven
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3807 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Village Seven

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 117 · Avail. Sep 8

$920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

Unit 320 · Avail. Sep 15

$920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

Unit 220 · Avail. Sep 11

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Featherstone Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
walk in closets
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
community garden
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
playground
If you're looking for an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, look no further than Featherstone Apartment Homes. Our community is an easy commute to many employment and educational opportunities. You’ll also be conveniently located near a wide array of restaurants, entertainment, shopping, and outdoor activities.

Whether you're seeking a studio apartment or a home with one or two bedrooms, our community has a floor plan for you. Preparing your daily meals will be an enjoyable experience in your stylish, modern kitchen with a full suite of appliances including a handy garbage disposal as well as roomy cabinets and counter space. After a long day of work, you'll love coming home to relax in a beautifully designed living space that features large windows and beautiful views. Some of our apartments also offer spacious walk-in closets so you have plenty of room to store your belongings as well as ceiling fans to keep the fresh air circulating during warm weather.

Step outside your home to find a beautiful community pool where you can relax with an evening swim. Take a stroll through our professionally manicured grounds, which include a community garden and courtyard area. Forget about heading to the laundromat as Featherstone offers an onsite laundry facility for your convenience. When it's time to take care of your rental business, you'll appreciate our onsite management and maintenance team. Our pet-friendly apartment community welcomes your furry family members.

Just miles from I-25 and US 21, Featherstone is perfectly located on the far northeast side of Colorado Springs. Jump on one of the main thoroughfares for an easy morning commute. First & Main Town Center is just down the road and offers a wide range of retail options including Ross Dress for Less, JCPenney, Target, and Pier 1 Imports. When you just don't feel like cooking dinner, you'll have a wide variety of eateries nearby including Mi Mexico Restaurant, Saigon Springs and the Heart of Jerusalem Café. Village Green Park is walking distance and offers a great place to spend a Saturday. Enjoy picnic areas, playground equipment, and multiple sports fields in the summer as well as great sledding in the winter. Colorado Springs offers other popular activities such as hikes and mountain climbing at Pike's Peak or a pleasant visit to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Your kids will love the giraffe feeding.

If you're ready to see for yourself, call our professional, friendly staff at Featherstone Apartment Homes today. We'd be happy to schedule a personal tour of our property and answer any questions you may have. We can't wait to welcome you home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 for first pet, $100 for second pet
fee: $200 for first pet, $100 for second pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Max weight 50 lb each. Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Featherstone Apartments have any available units?
Featherstone Apartments has 3 units available starting at $920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Featherstone Apartments have?
Some of Featherstone Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Featherstone Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Featherstone Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Featherstone Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Featherstone Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Featherstone Apartments offer parking?
No, Featherstone Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Featherstone Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Featherstone Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Featherstone Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Featherstone Apartments has a pool.
Does Featherstone Apartments have accessible units?
No, Featherstone Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Featherstone Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Featherstone Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Featherstone Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Whispering Hills
260 Rim View Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Springs at Allison Valley
11320 New Voyager Heights
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Aviator
1670 N Murray Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80915
Park at Palmer Apartments
3803 Half Turn Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Village At Lionstone
255 Lionstone Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Austin Park
3940 Harmony Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
333 ECO
333 East Colorado Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Villages at Woodmen
1629 E Woodmen Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColorado Springs 2 Bedroom Apartments
Colorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Colorado Springs Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village SevenVista GrandePark Hill
BriargateGarden RanchPalmer Park
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity