Featherstone Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal walk in closets patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities community garden courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar playground

If you're looking for an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, look no further than Featherstone Apartment Homes. Our community is an easy commute to many employment and educational opportunities. You’ll also be conveniently located near a wide array of restaurants, entertainment, shopping, and outdoor activities.



Whether you're seeking a studio apartment or a home with one or two bedrooms, our community has a floor plan for you. Preparing your daily meals will be an enjoyable experience in your stylish, modern kitchen with a full suite of appliances including a handy garbage disposal as well as roomy cabinets and counter space. After a long day of work, you'll love coming home to relax in a beautifully designed living space that features large windows and beautiful views. Some of our apartments also offer spacious walk-in closets so you have plenty of room to store your belongings as well as ceiling fans to keep the fresh air circulating during warm weather.



Step outside your home to find a beautiful community pool where you can relax with an evening swim. Take a stroll through our professionally manicured grounds, which include a community garden and courtyard area. Forget about heading to the laundromat as Featherstone offers an onsite laundry facility for your convenience. When it's time to take care of your rental business, you'll appreciate our onsite management and maintenance team. Our pet-friendly apartment community welcomes your furry family members.



Just miles from I-25 and US 21, Featherstone is perfectly located on the far northeast side of Colorado Springs. Jump on one of the main thoroughfares for an easy morning commute. First & Main Town Center is just down the road and offers a wide range of retail options including Ross Dress for Less, JCPenney, Target, and Pier 1 Imports. When you just don't feel like cooking dinner, you'll have a wide variety of eateries nearby including Mi Mexico Restaurant, Saigon Springs and the Heart of Jerusalem Café. Village Green Park is walking distance and offers a great place to spend a Saturday. Enjoy picnic areas, playground equipment, and multiple sports fields in the summer as well as great sledding in the winter. Colorado Springs offers other popular activities such as hikes and mountain climbing at Pike's Peak or a pleasant visit to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Your kids will love the giraffe feeding.



If you're ready to see for yourself, call our professional, friendly staff at Featherstone Apartment Homes today. We'd be happy to schedule a personal tour of our property and answer any questions you may have. We can't wait to welcome you home.