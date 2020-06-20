6278 Cumbre Vista Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage media room

Make this wonderful, open, and spacious ranch style home your next peaceful oasis in the Springs. This bright home features 4 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, including a 5-piece master bathroom, one-half bath, office, home theater, and 3-car garage. The main level layout has a uniquely exceptional great room with three sliding glass doors leading to the covered backyard deck, stubbed for a gas BBQ grill or fire pit. The gourmet kitchen includes an expansive, eat-in granite countertop island, gas stovetop, and a wall-mounted range hood. Main level has 2 masters and an office that is adaptive as a nursery, playroom, or reading room with French doors. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout main level; carpeting in all bedrooms and lower level great room; 9-foot ceilings in both main and lower levels; recessed lighting in all main areas; and ample storage space. Downstairs features 2 large bedrooms connected to a Jack and Jill bathroom; a second great room; and a theater room with screen, projector, and sound system. Cellular top-down-bottom-up shades in first master suite, dining area, and kitchen; and blackout shades in theater. Residents can settle in, relax, and enjoy this quality home. The HOA maintains front and backyard landscaping, sprinkler system, trash/recycling, and snow removal. This quiet neighborhood is neatly tucked away, yet has easy, quick access to main streets for shopping, schools, and hospitals. A community park is also within 500-meter walking distance. You will be living in the highly desirable Academy School District 20 community of Cumbre Vista.