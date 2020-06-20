All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 6278 Cumbre Vista Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
6278 Cumbre Vista Way
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:19 PM

6278 Cumbre Vista Way

6278 Cumbre Vista Way · (719) 339-6949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Wolf Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6278 Cumbre Vista Way, Colorado Springs, CO 80924
Wolf Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3731 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Make this wonderful, open, and spacious ranch style home your next peaceful oasis in the Springs. This bright home features 4 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, including a 5-piece master bathroom, one-half bath, office, home theater, and 3-car garage. The main level layout has a uniquely exceptional great room with three sliding glass doors leading to the covered backyard deck, stubbed for a gas BBQ grill or fire pit. The gourmet kitchen includes an expansive, eat-in granite countertop island, gas stovetop, and a wall-mounted range hood. Main level has 2 masters and an office that is adaptive as a nursery, playroom, or reading room with French doors. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout main level; carpeting in all bedrooms and lower level great room; 9-foot ceilings in both main and lower levels; recessed lighting in all main areas; and ample storage space. Downstairs features 2 large bedrooms connected to a Jack and Jill bathroom; a second great room; and a theater room with screen, projector, and sound system. Cellular top-down-bottom-up shades in first master suite, dining area, and kitchen; and blackout shades in theater. Residents can settle in, relax, and enjoy this quality home. The HOA maintains front and backyard landscaping, sprinkler system, trash/recycling, and snow removal. This quiet neighborhood is neatly tucked away, yet has easy, quick access to main streets for shopping, schools, and hospitals. A community park is also within 500-meter walking distance. You will be living in the highly desirable Academy School District 20 community of Cumbre Vista.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6278 Cumbre Vista Way have any available units?
6278 Cumbre Vista Way has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 6278 Cumbre Vista Way have?
Some of 6278 Cumbre Vista Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6278 Cumbre Vista Way currently offering any rent specials?
6278 Cumbre Vista Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6278 Cumbre Vista Way pet-friendly?
No, 6278 Cumbre Vista Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 6278 Cumbre Vista Way offer parking?
Yes, 6278 Cumbre Vista Way does offer parking.
Does 6278 Cumbre Vista Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6278 Cumbre Vista Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6278 Cumbre Vista Way have a pool?
No, 6278 Cumbre Vista Way does not have a pool.
Does 6278 Cumbre Vista Way have accessible units?
No, 6278 Cumbre Vista Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6278 Cumbre Vista Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6278 Cumbre Vista Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6278 Cumbre Vista Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pikes Place on San Miguel
3717 E San Miguel St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
The Park at Whispering Pines
3030 E Fountain Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Sky at Bear Creek
864 Oxford Ln
Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Chestnut Springs
4331 N Chestnut St
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Aviator
1670 N Murray Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80915
Vue21
4610 Nautilus Peak Vw
Colorado Springs, CO 80924
Commons at Briargate
2845 Freewood Pt
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Villages at Woodmen
1629 E Woodmen Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places
Colorado Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity