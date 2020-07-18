Amenities

6151 Bow River Drive Available 08/14/20 6151 Bow River Drive - Come see this charming 5 bedroom, 3 bath ranch style home with finished basement in a great location convenient to schools, shopping and all major roads. Features vaulted ceilings on the main level, and two-sided see through fireplace between living and kitchen. Master bedroom and 2 bedrooms on main level. Good size family room in finished basement. The basement also has 2 additional bedrooms, a 3/4 bathroom, laundry/wash room and storage in the HVAC room. Hurry before it is too late!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2053981)