Colorado Springs, CO
6151 Bow River Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

6151 Bow River Drive

6151 Bow River Drive · (719) 884-0777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6151 Bow River Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Sundown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 6151 Bow River Drive · Avail. Aug 14

$1,850

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6151 Bow River Drive Available 08/14/20 6151 Bow River Drive - Come see this charming 5 bedroom, 3 bath ranch style home with finished basement in a great location convenient to schools, shopping and all major roads. Features vaulted ceilings on the main level, and two-sided see through fireplace between living and kitchen. Master bedroom and 2 bedrooms on main level. Good size family room in finished basement. The basement also has 2 additional bedrooms, a 3/4 bathroom, laundry/wash room and storage in the HVAC room. Hurry before it is too late!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2053981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6151 Bow River Drive have any available units?
6151 Bow River Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
Is 6151 Bow River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6151 Bow River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6151 Bow River Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6151 Bow River Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 6151 Bow River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6151 Bow River Drive offers parking.
Does 6151 Bow River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6151 Bow River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6151 Bow River Drive have a pool?
No, 6151 Bow River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6151 Bow River Drive have accessible units?
No, 6151 Bow River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6151 Bow River Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6151 Bow River Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6151 Bow River Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6151 Bow River Drive has units with air conditioning.
