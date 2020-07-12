/
sundown
208 Apartments for rent in Sundown, Colorado Springs, CO
Residences at Falcon North
6416 Honey Grv, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,177
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with newly upgraded units that have walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. BBQ area and swimming pool for residents. Close to the schools of District 11.
5636 Shamrock Heights
5636 Shamrock Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1446 sqft
Newer Home, Central Air & Upgrades! Available Now! - Newer townhome with several upgrades and central air. Located close to shopping and dining, also a fast commute to Peterson AFB and/or the Air Force Academy.
5225 Luster Drive
5225 Luster Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2000 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 fireplaces, a 2 car garage with a fences yard
6110 Papoose Lane
6110 Pappoose Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2104 sqft
6110 Papoose Lane Available 08/05/20 6110 Papoose Ln - Northeast - Sundown area 2 Story with partial finished basement built in 1996. Located on large corner lot in a cul-de-sac. Approx. 2,104 total sq ft with 2,042 finished sq ft.
5820 Corinth Dr
5820 Corinth Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2353 sqft
An outstanding two story home near Powers with a finished, walkout basement! Home includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, gas fireplace, covered patio and washer/dryer hook up. The master bathroom has a 5 piece bath with garden tub. 2,353 sq. ft.
6151 Bow River Drive
6151 Bow River Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
2128 sqft
6151 Bow River Drive Available 08/14/20 6151 Bow River Drive - Come see this charming 5 bedroom, 3 bath ranch style home with finished basement in a great location convenient to schools, shopping and all major roads.
5280 Paradox Drive
5280 Paradox Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1446 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5280 Paradox Drive in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
5631 Sunshade Point
5631 Sunshade Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1701 sqft
5631 Sunshade Point - Northeast area Sundown Villas Condos. 2 Story TOWNHOME with unfinished basement built in 2002. Approx. 1,705 total sq ft with 1,181 finished sq ft. Kitchen appliances included. All three bedrooms located on upper level.
Champions Apartments
4505 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1288 sqft
Close to First and Main Town Center and Cotton Creek Park. Spacious apartments with built-in wine racks, oversized windows, and self-cleaning ovens. Community offers Pikes Peak views and resort-style amenities such as an infinity-edge pool.
Cortland Powers North
4637 Asher Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,394
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1131 sqft
Mountain views, plenty of outdoor space and resort-style comforts. Property features gourmet kitchen, guest suite, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Energy Star appliances in units. Near parks and N Powers Boulevard.
Estate at Woodmen Ridge
5520 Woodmen Ridge View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,892
1335 sqft
Provides easy access to N Powers Boulevard. Apartment amenities include breakfast bars, carpeted floors, granite counters, private balconies and more. Tenants enjoy a theater room, swimming pool, putting green, fitness studio and dog agility park.
4843 Sweetgrass Ln
4843 Sweetgrass Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
6 Bedrooms
$3,400
3160 sqft
Furnished Executive Stetson Hills House - Property Id: 275468 This executive property is in Excellent Mint Condition, very clean, very cozy, and very well organized, is fully furnished and can accommodate up to 8 persons.
5247 Prairie Grass Ln
5247 Prairie Grass Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1642 sqft
An outstanding two story home near Powers and Stetson Hills! Home includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook up. Property features a fenced yard and small patio. Sorry, no air conditioning at this property. 1,642 sq. ft.
6002 Vallecito Drive
6002 Vallecito Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1800 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house will welcome you with 1800 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, microwave, pantry, stove, and dishwasher.
5712 Huerfano Drive
5712 Huerfano Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
2051 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2.25 bathroom house your new home! This home features a spacious kitchen that opens up to the dining room. The inviting living room has a cozy fireplace and plenty of space to relax.
6507 Donahue Drive
6507 Donahue Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2723 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6507 Donahue Drive in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
4810 Old Farm Circle W
4810 Old Farm Circle West, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2770 sqft
4810 Old Farm Circle W Available 09/03/20 Amazing home in Old Farm - This spacious 5 bedroom, 3.
5910 Chorus Heights
5910 Chorus Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1262 sqft
5910 Chorus Heights Available 07/24/20 IMMACULATE TWO STORY TOWNHOME - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.
6639 Cabin Creek Dr.
6639 Cabin Creek Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1702 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with fenced yard.
5890 Ensemble Heights
5890 Ensemble Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1262 sqft
Great town home in amazing Powers location! 2bed/3bath unit with attached double garage, new carpet, new paint, and new stainless steel appliances! NO PETS. Location, layout, and finishings will not disappoint!
5205 Ferrari Drive
5205 Ferrari Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2167 sqft
This Stetson Hills home provides convenient access to a movie theater, shopping, parks, restaurants, supermarkets, major highways, and schools.
6721 Wild Indigo Drive
6721 Wild Indigo Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,330
2826 sqft
This beautiful ranch style home is located in School district 11 in the desirable neighborhood, Bridle Pass. It is near parks, schools, and shopping centers.
4625 Double Lasso Court
4625 Double Lasso Court, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2331 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4625 Double Lasso Court in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
5067 Sweetgrass Ln.
5067 Sweetgrass Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2200 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! - Text RENT ME 644 to 555888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying! This comfy 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with a 2 car garage is located in the Stetson Hills community.
