Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

5550 Pioneer Mesa Drive

5550 Pioneer Mesa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5550 Pioneer Mesa Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Wagon Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
5550 Pioneer Mesa Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful-Bright-Open 4 bdrm, 3 1/2 bath, 2 car garage, with finished basement. - This home has large windows through out with beautiful shutter window coverings. Living room has vaulted ceiling. Open floor plan kitchen overlooks breakfast nook and family room with gas fireplace. Vaulted ceiling in the large master bedroom with ceiling fan and five piece bathroom. Two more bedrooms upstairs with Jack and Jill bathroom. Basement is fully finished with an additional bedroom, full bathroom and huge recreation room. Home also has established yard with large shade trees. The back yard is fully fenced with access to community trails and a pergola over the patio. The home also has sprinkler system and air conditioning. Don't miss this one.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4137127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5550 Pioneer Mesa Drive have any available units?
5550 Pioneer Mesa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 5550 Pioneer Mesa Drive have?
Some of 5550 Pioneer Mesa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5550 Pioneer Mesa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5550 Pioneer Mesa Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5550 Pioneer Mesa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5550 Pioneer Mesa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5550 Pioneer Mesa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5550 Pioneer Mesa Drive does offer parking.
Does 5550 Pioneer Mesa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5550 Pioneer Mesa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5550 Pioneer Mesa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5550 Pioneer Mesa Drive has a pool.
Does 5550 Pioneer Mesa Drive have accessible units?
No, 5550 Pioneer Mesa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5550 Pioneer Mesa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5550 Pioneer Mesa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
