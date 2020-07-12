/
wagon trails
192 Apartments for rent in Wagon Trails, Colorado Springs, CO
Estate at Woodmen Ridge
5520 Woodmen Ridge View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,892
1335 sqft
Provides easy access to N Powers Boulevard. Apartment amenities include breakfast bars, carpeted floors, granite counters, private balconies and more. Tenants enjoy a theater room, swimming pool, putting green, fitness studio and dog agility park.
6721 Wild Indigo Drive
6721 Wild Indigo Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,330
2826 sqft
This beautiful ranch style home is located in School district 11 in the desirable neighborhood, Bridle Pass. It is near parks, schools, and shopping centers.
7163 Sand Crest View
7163 Sand Crest View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
2bd Townhome in Gated Community....North Central Area...Attached Garage - This is a wonderful unit that has it all. 2 car attached garage, central air, large park like grassy area in the front along with your own private fenced patio area.
Champions Apartments
4505 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1288 sqft
Close to First and Main Town Center and Cotton Creek Park. Spacious apartments with built-in wine racks, oversized windows, and self-cleaning ovens. Community offers Pikes Peak views and resort-style amenities such as an infinity-edge pool.
Residences at Falcon North
6416 Honey Grv, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,177
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with newly upgraded units that have walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. BBQ area and swimming pool for residents. Close to the schools of District 11.
5636 Shamrock Heights
5636 Shamrock Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1446 sqft
Newer Home, Central Air & Upgrades! Available Now! - Newer townhome with several upgrades and central air. Located close to shopping and dining, also a fast commute to Peterson AFB and/or the Air Force Academy.
8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw
8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3101 sqft
Stunning Townhome In North Colorado Springs! Available to move in July 1st! - WOW!!! You'll fall in love the second you pull in the drive! The spacious front courtyard has plenty of room for your lawn furniture for enjoying the lovely Colorado
6870 Cotton Drive
6870 Cotton Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3900 sqft
6870 Cotton Drive Available 08/01/20 Nice 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car home in North Colorado Springs - THIS HOME IS 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH WITH ATTACHED 3 CAR GARAGE AND FENCED YARD, HOME HAS LARGE KITCHEN FOR THE ENTERTAINING TYPE ALONG WITH A FORMAL
7956 Antelope Valley Point
7956 Antelope Valley Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1568 sqft
7956 Antelope Valley Point Available 08/14/20 7956 Antelope Valley Point - This two story condo with finished basement and attached garage is beautiful! It features three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. Large living room with dining area.
6930 Barrimore Drive
6930 Barrimore Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
3704 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home located in Colorado Springs! This spacious home features an upgraded kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Excellent large backyard for entertaining.
8418 Snow Cap View
8418 Snow Cap View, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
2783 sqft
This home is part of our Lease With Right To Purchase Program. Try before you Buy! No Obligation to Purchase the home. This beautiful Townhouse is located in the desirable Briargate area, which is an award winning school district, Academy 20.
5225 Luster Drive
5225 Luster Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2000 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 fireplaces, a 2 car garage with a fences yard
6002 Vallecito Drive
6002 Vallecito Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1800 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house will welcome you with 1800 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, microwave, pantry, stove, and dishwasher.
6507 Donahue Drive
6507 Donahue Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2723 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6507 Donahue Drive in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
4084 Diamond Ridge View
4084 Diamond Ridge View, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1486 sqft
Newer 3-Bd Townhome with AC by Cottonwood Creek Park - Spacious 3-bedroom townhome in quiet NE location with central air, all kitchen appliances, full-sized washer & dryer (as is), window coverings, weekly trash service, all yard maintenance.
6110 Papoose Lane
6110 Pappoose Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2104 sqft
6110 Papoose Lane Available 08/05/20 6110 Papoose Ln - Northeast - Sundown area 2 Story with partial finished basement built in 1996. Located on large corner lot in a cul-de-sac. Approx. 2,104 total sq ft with 2,042 finished sq ft.
6351 Stonefly Dr
6351 Stonefly Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3827 sqft
6351 Stonefly Dr Available 08/01/20 Near New 4bdrm D20 Home in Wolf Ranch - You will love the unique floor plan in this nearly new 4bd home In Remington at Wolf Ranch.
7920 Interlaken Dr
7920 Interlaken Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2594 sqft
Updated 3-Bedroom in Briargate! - New interior and exterior paint with new flooring. Walk into vaulted living room, kitchen, dining area and family room with a walk-out to the back yard. Upper level has all 3 bedrooms with a master suite.
5910 Chorus Heights
5910 Chorus Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1262 sqft
5910 Chorus Heights Available 07/24/20 IMMACULATE TWO STORY TOWNHOME - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.
5820 Corinth Dr
5820 Corinth Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2353 sqft
An outstanding two story home near Powers with a finished, walkout basement! Home includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, gas fireplace, covered patio and washer/dryer hook up. The master bathroom has a 5 piece bath with garden tub. 2,353 sq. ft.
6639 Cabin Creek Dr.
6639 Cabin Creek Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1702 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with fenced yard.
8435 Candleflower Circle
8435 Candleflower Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2037 sqft
8435 Candleflower Circle Available 08/18/20 8435 Candleflower Circle - Beautiful two story located in Academy School District 20. This home is immaculate, open and bright.
6151 Bow River Drive
6151 Bow River Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
2128 sqft
6151 Bow River Drive Available 08/14/20 6151 Bow River Drive - Come see this charming 5 bedroom, 3 bath ranch style home with finished basement in a great location convenient to schools, shopping and all major roads.
5890 Ensemble Heights
5890 Ensemble Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1262 sqft
Great town home in amazing Powers location! 2bed/3bath unit with attached double garage, new carpet, new paint, and new stainless steel appliances! NO PETS. Location, layout, and finishings will not disappoint!
