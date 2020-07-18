5454 Jordy Russ Grove

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bdrm D-20 Townhouse in Wolf Ranch - Unbelievably nice (2011 built) 2 bedroom townhouse in the upscale North Springs community of Wolf Ranch. Voted the #1 Colorado Springs Community, you are conveniently located near the USAFA, I25 and the Powers Corridor with an easy commute to all local military installations and the finest shopping, dining and award winning D20 schools. LOCATION! LOCATION! As nice as this community is, this home is even better! The main level has awesome dark hardwood and ceramic tile floors. The kitchen has solid stone counters, oversized knotty alder cabinets complete with roll out shelves and under cabinet accent lighting. High end GE stainless 3 door refrigerator, 5 burner gas stove and dishwasher are like new. There are two master suites upstairs, each with large nicely adorned private baths. The high end GE front loading WD are also included. (This home does not have Central AC) This home also features a large 2 car rear entry attached garage and a great front patio with AWESOME Peak Views! There is an optional Wolf Ranch community pool. If you are looking for convenient no maintenance upscale living in the Springs BEST Neighborhood...look no further. This home will not last long.



This is a NON-SMOKING home, no MMJ Growing, Cultivating or Use allowed. ONLY Small-Medium dog under 40 lbs. will be considered with additional deposit. Applications will all be reviewed daily with best qualified applicants approved.



(RLNE2704308)