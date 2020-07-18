All apartments in Colorado Springs
5454 Jordy Russ Grove
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM

5454 Jordy Russ Grove

5454 Jordy Russ Grove · No Longer Available
Colorado Springs
Wolf Ranch
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

5454 Jordy Russ Grove, Colorado Springs, CO 80924
Wolf Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 Bdrm D-20 Townhouse in Wolf Ranch - Unbelievably nice (2011 built) 2 bedroom townhouse in the upscale North Springs community of Wolf Ranch. Voted the #1 Colorado Springs Community, you are conveniently located near the USAFA, I25 and the Powers Corridor with an easy commute to all local military installations and the finest shopping, dining and award winning D20 schools. LOCATION! LOCATION! As nice as this community is, this home is even better! The main level has awesome dark hardwood and ceramic tile floors. The kitchen has solid stone counters, oversized knotty alder cabinets complete with roll out shelves and under cabinet accent lighting. High end GE stainless 3 door refrigerator, 5 burner gas stove and dishwasher are like new. There are two master suites upstairs, each with large nicely adorned private baths. The high end GE front loading WD are also included. (This home does not have Central AC) This home also features a large 2 car rear entry attached garage and a great front patio with AWESOME Peak Views! There is an optional Wolf Ranch community pool. If you are looking for convenient no maintenance upscale living in the Springs BEST Neighborhood...look no further. This home will not last long.

This is a NON-SMOKING home, no MMJ Growing, Cultivating or Use allowed. ONLY Small-Medium dog under 40 lbs. will be considered with additional deposit. Applications will all be reviewed daily with best qualified applicants approved.

(RLNE2704308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5454 Jordy Russ Grove have any available units?
5454 Jordy Russ Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 5454 Jordy Russ Grove have?
Some of 5454 Jordy Russ Grove's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5454 Jordy Russ Grove currently offering any rent specials?
5454 Jordy Russ Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5454 Jordy Russ Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, 5454 Jordy Russ Grove is pet friendly.
Does 5454 Jordy Russ Grove offer parking?
Yes, 5454 Jordy Russ Grove offers parking.
Does 5454 Jordy Russ Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5454 Jordy Russ Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5454 Jordy Russ Grove have a pool?
Yes, 5454 Jordy Russ Grove has a pool.
Does 5454 Jordy Russ Grove have accessible units?
No, 5454 Jordy Russ Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 5454 Jordy Russ Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5454 Jordy Russ Grove has units with dishwashers.
