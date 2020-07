Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving

Bella Springs Apartments in north Colorado Springs, CO brings refreshing resort-style living directly to you. Our location is situated close to several shopping centers like Bass Pro Shops or The Promenade Shops at Briargate and is right by top-rated schools like The Classical Academy. Find all the shopping, entertainment, and restaurants to keep you active and social within minutes of your new apartment! Each apartment home features the conveniences and finishing touches you'd expect in resort-living, including a fireplace, full-size washer and dryer included, wood-style flooring, walk-in closets, and extra storage. Take advantage of the two swimming pools and hot tub or cozy up by the outdoor fire pit. Work up a sweat in the fitness center or engage in work while sipping coffee at the internet cafe. Whatever your desire, Bella Springs Apartments delivers with the best in resort-style luxury living!