Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:13 PM

516 North Walnut Street

516 North Walnut Street · (719) 999-5665
Location

516 North Walnut Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Old Colorado City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 516 North Walnut Street · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1002 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
fire pit
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
516 North Walnut Street Available 06/01/20 Cozy Two Bedroom Home in Quiet West-side Neighborhood - Rental Terms: One Year
Rent: $1,350.00
Available: 06/01/20 (HOME OCCUPIED UNTIL 05/31/20)
Application Fee: $40.00
Security Deposit: $1,350.00
Pet Fee: $250/Per Pet (Non-Refundable)

Description:
This Rental Home is Located Minutes From Downtown Colorado Springs and Interstate-25.
It Includes 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Kitchen, Living Room and Bathroom.
The Kitchen Has Tile Floors, Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Vintage Cabinets, and Counter-Tops.

This Rental Has A Large, Fenced Backyard Perfect For Dogs.
Backyard Also Includes A Storage Shed, Fire Pit, and Small Pond Area. The Basement Is Unfinished But is Perfect for Storage.

HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. NO SHOWINGS ARE AVAILABLE UNTIL JUNE 1.
Please email bm@springwaterco.com or text 856-281-2861 to schedule a showing after June 1st!

If you'd like to apply, please visit our website below!

Spring Water Management, LLC
www.springwatermgmt.com

(RLNE3308700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 North Walnut Street have any available units?
516 North Walnut Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 North Walnut Street have?
Some of 516 North Walnut Street's amenities include pet friendly, fire pit, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 North Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
516 North Walnut Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 North Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 North Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 516 North Walnut Street offer parking?
No, 516 North Walnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 516 North Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 North Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 North Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 516 North Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 516 North Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 516 North Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 516 North Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 North Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
