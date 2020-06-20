Amenities

516 North Walnut Street Available 06/01/20 Cozy Two Bedroom Home in Quiet West-side Neighborhood - Rental Terms: One Year

Rent: $1,350.00

Available: 06/01/20 (HOME OCCUPIED UNTIL 05/31/20)

Application Fee: $40.00

Security Deposit: $1,350.00

Pet Fee: $250/Per Pet (Non-Refundable)



Description:

This Rental Home is Located Minutes From Downtown Colorado Springs and Interstate-25.

It Includes 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Kitchen, Living Room and Bathroom.

The Kitchen Has Tile Floors, Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Vintage Cabinets, and Counter-Tops.



This Rental Has A Large, Fenced Backyard Perfect For Dogs.

Backyard Also Includes A Storage Shed, Fire Pit, and Small Pond Area. The Basement Is Unfinished But is Perfect for Storage.



HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. NO SHOWINGS ARE AVAILABLE UNTIL JUNE 1.

Please email bm@springwaterco.com or text 856-281-2861 to schedule a showing after June 1st!



If you'd like to apply, please visit our website below!



Spring Water Management, LLC

www.springwatermgmt.com



