Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

5065 Stone Fence Drive

5065 Stone Fence Drive · (719) 884-0777
Location

5065 Stone Fence Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Stetson Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5065 Stone Fence Drive · Avail. Jul 10

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2079 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5065 Stone Fence Drive Available 07/10/20 5065 Stone Fence Drive - Beautiful two story in Stetson Ridge. This home is immaculate, open and bright. It offers vaulted ceiling and ceiling fans, large kitchen with recessed lighting, tons of counter space, breakfast bar, built in microwave and a flat top range. The master bedroom is graceful and large with attached bathroom. Laundry is on the main level and there is an automatic sprinkler system for the front and back yard. All this on a quiet street close to the park and entertainment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2227023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5065 Stone Fence Drive have any available units?
5065 Stone Fence Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 5065 Stone Fence Drive have?
Some of 5065 Stone Fence Drive's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5065 Stone Fence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5065 Stone Fence Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5065 Stone Fence Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5065 Stone Fence Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 5065 Stone Fence Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5065 Stone Fence Drive does offer parking.
Does 5065 Stone Fence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5065 Stone Fence Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5065 Stone Fence Drive have a pool?
No, 5065 Stone Fence Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5065 Stone Fence Drive have accessible units?
No, 5065 Stone Fence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5065 Stone Fence Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5065 Stone Fence Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
