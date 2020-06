4404 Songglen Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

TOWN HOME RANCHER WITH FINISHED BASEMENT - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION. PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE TO MAKE SURE WE DON'T HAVE ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS 719-264-4394 *** An application must be filled out for each adult*** The application process is 24-48 hours. Upon approval of the application the deposit is due in certified check or money order. PLEASE LOOK AT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PROADVANTAGEPM.COM



SPACIOUS TOWN HOME WITH GREAT MOUNTAIN VIEWS, MAIN LEVEL MASTER BEDROOM WITH 5 PIECE MASTER BATH, 2ND BEDROOM ON MAIN LEVEL COULD BE AN OFFICE, LIVING ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE, 2 BEDROOMS AND BATH IN BASEMENT WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS AND FAMILY ROOM, LARGE STORAGE AREA, GATED FRONT PATIO AREA, ALL APPLIANCES TO INCLUDE WASHER AND DRYER, CENTRAL A/C, OWNER PAYS HOA TO INCLUDE EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE.



SCHOOL DISTRICT # 12



PETS: ONE SMALL MATURE DOG (OVER ONE YEAR OLD) UP TO 30 LBS. WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT OF $500.



Directions/Cross: I-25 SO. TO NEVADA AVE. SO. TO ACADEMY BLVD. WEST TO CHASEGLEN SO TO SONGGLEN EAST, HOUSE ON RIGHT CORNER.



***PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE IS NO SMOKING ALLOWED IN ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES. THERE IS NO GROWING, SELLING, DISTRIBUTING OR SMOKING OF MARIJUANA UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES AT ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES BY TENANT(S) OR GUESTS***



No Cats Allowed



