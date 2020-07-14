All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like
Pikes Place on San Miguel.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:38 PM

Pikes Place on San Miguel

Open Now until 5:30pm
3717 E San Miguel St · (833) 274-9964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Apply today and get $300 off of your move-in!
Location

3717 E San Miguel St, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Knob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 025 · Avail. Nov 5

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 045 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 902 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pikes Place on San Miguel.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
24hr gym
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
media room
yoga
Our office is OPEN and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat. *** Pikes Place on San Miguel, offering premier apartments in Colorado Springs, Colorado, allows residents to live amongst beautiful, jaw-dropping scenery in one of the country's most desirable places to live. At Pikes Place on San Miguel, we offer studios, as well as 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans that were designed with our residents in mind. Here, you'll find premium amenities such as black kitchen appliances, accent walls, faux wood flooring, and private patios or balconies with stunning mountain views. Not only does our community boast sensible and indulgent amenities to improve your lifestyle, but our thoughtful location also features close proximity to all the outdoor action Colorado Springs has to offer, whether you hope to hike, run, or bike. If you prefer to step away from the more natural elements of the ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $200/$250/$300
Move-in Fees: $50
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply.
Parking Details: Open. Other. Off Street Parking is Included. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Pikes Place on San Miguel have any available units?
Pikes Place on San Miguel has 2 units available starting at $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Pikes Place on San Miguel have?
Some of Pikes Place on San Miguel's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pikes Place on San Miguel currently offering any rent specials?
Pikes Place on San Miguel is offering the following rent specials: Apply today and get $300 off of your move-in!
Is Pikes Place on San Miguel pet-friendly?
Yes, Pikes Place on San Miguel is pet friendly.
Does Pikes Place on San Miguel offer parking?
Yes, Pikes Place on San Miguel offers parking.
Does Pikes Place on San Miguel have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pikes Place on San Miguel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pikes Place on San Miguel have a pool?
No, Pikes Place on San Miguel does not have a pool.
Does Pikes Place on San Miguel have accessible units?
Yes, Pikes Place on San Miguel has accessible units.
Does Pikes Place on San Miguel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pikes Place on San Miguel has units with dishwashers.

