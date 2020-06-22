4397 Quartzite Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

* Check out this beautiful patio home in the Enclaves at Mountain Vista!

* This patio home is currently under construction- you’ll be impressed with the modern finishes!!

*Walk in and be greeted with an open-concept great room, nook, and kitchen.

* Bright and spacious living room w/ gas fireplace

* Beautiful kitchen area boasting granite counter-tops, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, can lighting and kitchen pantry! * Open dining area w/ walk-out

* Spacious main level master bedroom w/ large walk-in closet

* Adjoining master bathroom w/ double vanity w/ granite & a large walk-in shower w/ a bench!

* Finished basement w/ large family room

* Two additional bedrooms located in the basement, both w/ walk-in closets

* Back enclosed patio provides perfect outdoor living space for our beautiful Colorado evenings.

* Plenty of storage closets throughout

*If you are looking for a spacious main-floor master patio home, this wonderful ranch-style plan is ideal!! Perfect for those who prefer modern and NEW, but aren’t quite ready to buy!

* Schedule your showing today- this one is a MUST SEE.

* More photos to come as the property progresses