Last updated June 12 2020

4397 Quartzite Place

4397 Quartzite Pl · (719) 330-0286
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4397 Quartzite Pl, Colorado Springs, CO 80927

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2864 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
* Check out this beautiful patio home in the Enclaves at Mountain Vista!
* This patio home is currently under construction- you’ll be impressed with the modern finishes!!
*Walk in and be greeted with an open-concept great room, nook, and kitchen.
* Bright and spacious living room w/ gas fireplace
* Beautiful kitchen area boasting granite counter-tops, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, can lighting and kitchen pantry! * Open dining area w/ walk-out
* Spacious main level master bedroom w/ large walk-in closet
* Adjoining master bathroom w/ double vanity w/ granite & a large walk-in shower w/ a bench!
* Finished basement w/ large family room
* Two additional bedrooms located in the basement, both w/ walk-in closets
* Back enclosed patio provides perfect outdoor living space for our beautiful Colorado evenings.
* Plenty of storage closets throughout
*If you are looking for a spacious main-floor master patio home, this wonderful ranch-style plan is ideal!! Perfect for those who prefer modern and NEW, but aren’t quite ready to buy!
* Schedule your showing today- this one is a MUST SEE.
* More photos to come as the property progresses

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4397 Quartzite Place have any available units?
4397 Quartzite Place has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 4397 Quartzite Place have?
Some of 4397 Quartzite Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4397 Quartzite Place currently offering any rent specials?
4397 Quartzite Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4397 Quartzite Place pet-friendly?
No, 4397 Quartzite Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 4397 Quartzite Place offer parking?
Yes, 4397 Quartzite Place does offer parking.
Does 4397 Quartzite Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4397 Quartzite Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4397 Quartzite Place have a pool?
No, 4397 Quartzite Place does not have a pool.
Does 4397 Quartzite Place have accessible units?
No, 4397 Quartzite Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4397 Quartzite Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4397 Quartzite Place does not have units with dishwashers.
