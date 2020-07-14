All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:14 PM

Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments

2640 Grand Vista Cir · (719) 212-2427
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2640 Grand Vista Cir, Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Northside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C-52 210 · Avail. now

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit C-52 305 · Avail. now

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit C-52 405 · Avail. now

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit A-39 313 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,504

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 881 sqft

Unit C-52 109 · Avail. now

$1,623

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

Unit A-39 203 · Avail. now

$1,673

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit C-52 102 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,870

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1238 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
cable included
extra storage
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
fire pit
gym
playground
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
accessible
24hr maintenance
dog grooming area
guest parking
package receiving
Overlook at Mesa Creek is a beautifully designed, new community located on North Chestnut near West Fillmore Street putting you in close proximity to the Ronald Reagan Highway. This neighborhood will put everything close at hand including schools, restaurants, shopping and entertainment venues. You will be delighted with the wonderful lifestyle we are creating for you.
We are offering one, two, and three bedroom floor plans to choose from. Apartment features will include central air and heating, ceiling fans, carpeting, a balcony or patio, dishwasher, refrigerator, and an in-home washer and dryer.
We will strive to take care of all your needs with high-speed internet access and our clubhouse for any social networking you may need to complete. Soon you will be able to enjoy the fire pit with barbecue grills, and picnic area we are creating along with a state-of-the-art fitness center, soothing spa, playground, and beautiful landscaping. Make life fun again at Overlook at Mesa Creek.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $19
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments have any available units?
Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments has 23 units available starting at $1,504 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments have?
Some of Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments offer parking?
No, Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments have a pool?
No, Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments has accessible units.
Does Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.
