Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments

Amenities
Overlook at Mesa Creek is a beautifully designed, new community located on North Chestnut near West Fillmore Street putting you in close proximity to the Ronald Reagan Highway. This neighborhood will put everything close at hand including schools, restaurants, shopping and entertainment venues. You will be delighted with the wonderful lifestyle we are creating for you.
We are offering one, two, and three bedroom floor plans to choose from. Apartment features will include central air and heating, ceiling fans, carpeting, a balcony or patio, dishwasher, refrigerator, and an in-home washer and dryer.
We will strive to take care of all your needs with high-speed internet access and our clubhouse for any social networking you may need to complete. Soon you will be able to enjoy the fire pit with barbecue grills, and picnic area we are creating along with a state-of-the-art fitness center, soothing spa, playground, and beautiful landscaping. Make life fun again at Overlook at Mesa Creek.