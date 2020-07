Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

4351 Hawks Lookout Available 08/07/20 1st Floor 2 Bedroom in a Gated Community! - * Fresh 2 bedroom condo located in the Hunting Meadows community!

* Bright and open living area with a gas burning fireplace

* Spacious and open kitchen area boasting wood laminate flooring, white appliances and a breakfast bar!

* Two bedrooms- both with a good amount of closet space!

* A full bathroom located in the hallway

* Fenced, gated outdoor patio

* Located in a gated community- you will be provided your own personal gate code.

*The HOA covers all exterior yard maintenance and trash! (Tenant is responsible for following HOA rules and regulations. A copy of the rules and regulations will be given at lease signing.)

* NO PETS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5045256)