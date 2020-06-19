3803 Venice Grove

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416



Centrally located 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2 car garage townhome. Walkout basement and a walkout from the living room to the deck. The home is in great condition, 1 tenant has lived in it since it was rehabbed completely in 2017. Central Air conditioning for the warm summer months. Washer and Dryer come with the unit also.



NO Pets & NO Smoking.



Contact Action Team Realty for a showing -- 719-559-8416.

Applications can be done at www.ActionTeamRentals.com, which are $35 per adult and each person over the age of 18 must submit a separate application.



Home is available for occupancy as of 6/5/2020. 1-year lease minimum required.



The minimum credit score to apply for this unit is 625.

Please review all other rental requirements to apply to the unit to be approved by Action Team Realty.

https://atr.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.