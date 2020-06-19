All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 3803 Venice Grove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
3803 Venice Grove
Last updated May 2 2020 at 12:10 PM

3803 Venice Grove

3803 Venice Grove · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1682405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Park Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3803 Venice Grove, Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Park Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416

Centrally located 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2 car garage townhome. Walkout basement and a walkout from the living room to the deck. The home is in great condition, 1 tenant has lived in it since it was rehabbed completely in 2017. Central Air conditioning for the warm summer months. Washer and Dryer come with the unit also.

NO Pets & NO Smoking.

Contact Action Team Realty for a showing -- 719-559-8416.
Applications can be done at www.ActionTeamRentals.com, which are $35 per adult and each person over the age of 18 must submit a separate application.

Home is available for occupancy as of 6/5/2020. 1-year lease minimum required.

The minimum credit score to apply for this unit is 625.
Please review all other rental requirements to apply to the unit to be approved by Action Team Realty.
https://atr.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3803 Venice Grove have any available units?
3803 Venice Grove has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3803 Venice Grove have?
Some of 3803 Venice Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3803 Venice Grove currently offering any rent specials?
3803 Venice Grove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3803 Venice Grove pet-friendly?
No, 3803 Venice Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 3803 Venice Grove offer parking?
Yes, 3803 Venice Grove does offer parking.
Does 3803 Venice Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3803 Venice Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3803 Venice Grove have a pool?
No, 3803 Venice Grove does not have a pool.
Does 3803 Venice Grove have accessible units?
No, 3803 Venice Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 3803 Venice Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 3803 Venice Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3803 Venice Grove?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cortland Powers North
4637 Asher Heights
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
University Village
5400 N Nevada Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Cheyenne Creek
145 W Cheyenne Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Volta at Voyager
11275 Nahcolite Point
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Windtree Apartments
2530 Paragon Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
The Emory Apartments
930 N Murray Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80915
Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments
2640 Grand Vista Cir
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Woodside Apartment Homes
3562 Lenoso Ter
Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places
Colorado Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity