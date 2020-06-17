All apartments in Colorado Springs
3530 Beechwood Court
3530 Beechwood Court

3530 Beechwood Court · (719) 749-1688
Location

3530 Beechwood Court, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Columbine Estates

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
Offered fully furnished for "Corporate" rental (30 night minimum, 3 months given preference) Rates are $2500/mo Sep 16 through May 15, $3870/mo May 16 through Sep 15. Written lease, positive ID, and security deposit required. Includes utilities, snow removal, and MONTHLY CLEANING!

Ideal for families and corporate travelers, this professionally decorated, immaculate house is a private oasis in a quiet residential neighborhood. Centrally located & backing to 50+ miles of trail, a city park, disc golf course, and sports fields, it's a perfect home base. Enjoy the mild Colorado evenings by a fire with gorgeous peak views and the sounds of nature. Keep your eyes peeled-you might see deer or owls! 15 minutes to the Air Force Academy, Downtown & Garden of the Gods.

The house is completely remodeled with designer furnishings for optimum comfort and a luxurious experience. It has a large fenced-in professionally landscaped yard with a large deck and a wood burning fire pit (wood provided), and spectacular views of Pikes Peak. Whether you want to spend the day out on the town and enjoy all Colorado Springs has to offer or just do some R & R at home, this is the place for you.

When you walk in the first thing you'll notice is how clean and comfortable the space is. We've fully stocked the kitchen with everything you'll need to prepare your own wonderful meals in the kitchen--or simply grill out on the deck and enjoy the breeze and bird songs rising from the creek.

Bedrooms are comfortable with new furnishings and crisp linens, with plenty of room to sleep a large family or a group.

Step down into the living room and enjoy the gas fireplace and LG Ultra High Definition 50 inch TV with Xfinity Cable.

MASTER BEDROOM (upstairs) boasts a King bed and attached bathroom.

The SECOND BEDROOM (also upstairs) has a Queen bed.

The THIRD BEDROOM (downstairs) has two twin beds and a second bathroom on the hall.

For larger groups we even have TWO sleeper sofas, one in each living area (Queen on the main level, twin on the lower level).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3530 Beechwood Court have any available units?
3530 Beechwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3530 Beechwood Court have?
Some of 3530 Beechwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3530 Beechwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
3530 Beechwood Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 Beechwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 3530 Beechwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 3530 Beechwood Court offer parking?
No, 3530 Beechwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 3530 Beechwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3530 Beechwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 Beechwood Court have a pool?
No, 3530 Beechwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 3530 Beechwood Court have accessible units?
No, 3530 Beechwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3530 Beechwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3530 Beechwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
