3530 Beechwood Court

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fire pit fireplace bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill

Offered fully furnished for "Corporate" rental (30 night minimum, 3 months given preference) Rates are $2500/mo Sep 16 through May 15, $3870/mo May 16 through Sep 15. Written lease, positive ID, and security deposit required. Includes utilities, snow removal, and MONTHLY CLEANING!



Ideal for families and corporate travelers, this professionally decorated, immaculate house is a private oasis in a quiet residential neighborhood. Centrally located & backing to 50+ miles of trail, a city park, disc golf course, and sports fields, it's a perfect home base. Enjoy the mild Colorado evenings by a fire with gorgeous peak views and the sounds of nature. Keep your eyes peeled-you might see deer or owls! 15 minutes to the Air Force Academy, Downtown & Garden of the Gods.



The house is completely remodeled with designer furnishings for optimum comfort and a luxurious experience. It has a large fenced-in professionally landscaped yard with a large deck and a wood burning fire pit (wood provided), and spectacular views of Pikes Peak. Whether you want to spend the day out on the town and enjoy all Colorado Springs has to offer or just do some R & R at home, this is the place for you.



When you walk in the first thing you'll notice is how clean and comfortable the space is. We've fully stocked the kitchen with everything you'll need to prepare your own wonderful meals in the kitchen--or simply grill out on the deck and enjoy the breeze and bird songs rising from the creek.



Bedrooms are comfortable with new furnishings and crisp linens, with plenty of room to sleep a large family or a group.



Step down into the living room and enjoy the gas fireplace and LG Ultra High Definition 50 inch TV with Xfinity Cable.



MASTER BEDROOM (upstairs) boasts a King bed and attached bathroom.



The SECOND BEDROOM (also upstairs) has a Queen bed.



The THIRD BEDROOM (downstairs) has two twin beds and a second bathroom on the hall.



For larger groups we even have TWO sleeper sofas, one in each living area (Queen on the main level, twin on the lower level).