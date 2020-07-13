All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like
Resort at University Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
Resort at University Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

Resort at University Park

4675 Alta Pt · (719) 722-3578
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Garden Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4675 Alta Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Garden Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1930C · Avail. now

$1,677

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

Unit 1870B · Avail. Jul 18

$1,686

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1925J · Avail. now

$1,879

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Resort at University Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
package receiving
sauna
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beneath the Front Range and Garden of the Gods, the inner world at Resort at University Park provides a full array of resort-quality amenities, including manicured landscaping with native trees, an elegantly appointed clubhouse, a pool and year round spa, a fitness center, WiFi, and a media center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $27 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - $350
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 for one, $300
fee: $200 for one, $300 for two
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 100lbs
Parking Details: Other. One attached garage INCLUDED!! Surface parking also available. Contact Leasing office for more information on our parking policies.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Resort at University Park have any available units?
Resort at University Park has 3 units available starting at $1,677 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Resort at University Park have?
Some of Resort at University Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Resort at University Park currently offering any rent specials?
Resort at University Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Resort at University Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Resort at University Park is pet friendly.
Does Resort at University Park offer parking?
Yes, Resort at University Park offers parking.
Does Resort at University Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Resort at University Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Resort at University Park have a pool?
Yes, Resort at University Park has a pool.
Does Resort at University Park have accessible units?
Yes, Resort at University Park has accessible units.
Does Resort at University Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Resort at University Park does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Pikes Place on San Miguel
3717 E San Miguel St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Eagle Ridge
830 Vindicator Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Park at Penrose Apartments
3802 Half Turn Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Springs at Allison Valley
11320 New Voyager Heights
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
The Signature At Promontory Point
380 N Limit St
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Vue21
4610 Nautilus Peak Vw
Colorado Springs, CO 80924
The Grove
3985 E Bijou St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Heritage at Hidden Creek
5910 Vista Ridge Pt
Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 BedroomsColorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark HillVillage SevenBriargateGarden RanchPulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado CollegeUniversity of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeArapahoe Community College