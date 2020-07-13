Resort at University Park.

Lease Length: 3-13 monthPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $27 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - $350
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 for one, $300
fee: $200 for one, $300 for two
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 100lbs
Parking Details: Other. One attached garage INCLUDED!! Surface parking also available. Contact Leasing office for more information on our parking policies.