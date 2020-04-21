3251 Poughkeepsie Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking pool table garage

Spacious 5 Bedroom Stucco Home - Property Id: 233516



Beautiful & spacious single-family home located in a family and military friendly neighborhood. This home features 3,980 sq ft with 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, including a Mother-in-law suite, office, pantry, and a 3 car garage. 10 minutes from Peterson AFB and Fort Carson with easy access to I-25, shopping, and restaurants. The central air will keep you cool in the summer, and the gas fireplace will warm you up in the winter! This home includes upgraded fixtures throughout, with solid countertops and maple cabinets in the kitchen, hardwood floors on the main level, a pool table in the family room, and plenty of outdoor entertainment space, including a sunken firepit in the 1,000 sq ft custom patio. The beautifully designed master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, master bath with jetted tub and heated floors, and plenty of room for a king-sized bed.



Home is available now!



Call our office at 719-466-4377 to schedule a showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233516

Property Id 233516



(RLNE5604496)