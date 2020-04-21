All apartments in Colorado Springs
3251 Poughkeepsie Dr
3251 Poughkeepsie Dr

3251 Poughkeepsie Drive · (719) 466-4377
Location

3251 Poughkeepsie Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Southborough

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 4 baths, $2495 · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3980 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
pool table
garage
Spacious 5 Bedroom Stucco Home - Property Id: 233516

Beautiful & spacious single-family home located in a family and military friendly neighborhood. This home features 3,980 sq ft with 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, including a Mother-in-law suite, office, pantry, and a 3 car garage. 10 minutes from Peterson AFB and Fort Carson with easy access to I-25, shopping, and restaurants. The central air will keep you cool in the summer, and the gas fireplace will warm you up in the winter! This home includes upgraded fixtures throughout, with solid countertops and maple cabinets in the kitchen, hardwood floors on the main level, a pool table in the family room, and plenty of outdoor entertainment space, including a sunken firepit in the 1,000 sq ft custom patio. The beautifully designed master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, master bath with jetted tub and heated floors, and plenty of room for a king-sized bed.

Home is available now!

Call our office at 719-466-4377 to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233516
Property Id 233516

(RLNE5604496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3251 Poughkeepsie Dr have any available units?
3251 Poughkeepsie Dr has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3251 Poughkeepsie Dr have?
Some of 3251 Poughkeepsie Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3251 Poughkeepsie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3251 Poughkeepsie Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3251 Poughkeepsie Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3251 Poughkeepsie Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3251 Poughkeepsie Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3251 Poughkeepsie Dr does offer parking.
Does 3251 Poughkeepsie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3251 Poughkeepsie Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3251 Poughkeepsie Dr have a pool?
No, 3251 Poughkeepsie Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3251 Poughkeepsie Dr have accessible units?
No, 3251 Poughkeepsie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3251 Poughkeepsie Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3251 Poughkeepsie Dr has units with dishwashers.
