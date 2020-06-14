Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2931 Poughkeepsie Dr Available 07/13/20 Gorgeous Single Family Home for Rent - Beautiful 2 story with finished basement; 4 bedrooms plus a loft, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage in a cul-de-sac. Welcome home to this inviting vaulted ceiling living room with carpet free living on the main level, light and bright family gathering area with the secluded fenced-in backyard. Preparing and enjoying meals and company in this open floor plan kitchen with eat-in kitchen nook and family room all together. The family room features a gas fireplace and walks out to the extended concrete patio and the secluded backyard is perfect for entertainment and enjoyment. The basement features a large rec room, a fourth bedroom with its own full bathroom.



No marijuana growing or production, No smoking.



For more information and showing request, please contact Mai Robinson at (719) 243-6061 or coloradobrokers.mairobinson@gmail.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4289798)