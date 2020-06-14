All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:33 AM

2931 Poughkeepsie Dr

2931 Poughkeepsie Drive · (719) 243-6061
Location

2931 Poughkeepsie Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Southborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2931 Poughkeepsie Dr · Avail. Jul 13

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2851 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2931 Poughkeepsie Dr Available 07/13/20 Gorgeous Single Family Home for Rent - Beautiful 2 story with finished basement; 4 bedrooms plus a loft, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage in a cul-de-sac. Welcome home to this inviting vaulted ceiling living room with carpet free living on the main level, light and bright family gathering area with the secluded fenced-in backyard. Preparing and enjoying meals and company in this open floor plan kitchen with eat-in kitchen nook and family room all together. The family room features a gas fireplace and walks out to the extended concrete patio and the secluded backyard is perfect for entertainment and enjoyment. The basement features a large rec room, a fourth bedroom with its own full bathroom.

No marijuana growing or production, No smoking.

For more information and showing request, please contact Mai Robinson at (719) 243-6061 or coloradobrokers.mairobinson@gmail.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4289798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2931 Poughkeepsie Dr have any available units?
2931 Poughkeepsie Dr has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2931 Poughkeepsie Dr have?
Some of 2931 Poughkeepsie Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2931 Poughkeepsie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2931 Poughkeepsie Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2931 Poughkeepsie Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2931 Poughkeepsie Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2931 Poughkeepsie Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2931 Poughkeepsie Dr does offer parking.
Does 2931 Poughkeepsie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2931 Poughkeepsie Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2931 Poughkeepsie Dr have a pool?
No, 2931 Poughkeepsie Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2931 Poughkeepsie Dr have accessible units?
No, 2931 Poughkeepsie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2931 Poughkeepsie Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2931 Poughkeepsie Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
