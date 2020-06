Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautifully updated, well maintained, ranch style home is a must see! Remodeled kitchen with tile floors and granite counter tops. Updated bath. All hardwood floors through out. Huge office/studio. 2 - car detached garage, beautiful yard. Dog door for your little pups. Close to Rock Island Hiking Trail and in walking distance to Nancy Lewis Park!