venetian village
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:03 PM
231 Apartments for rent in Venetian Village, Colorado Springs, CO
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
11 Units Available
Flats at Pine Cliff
4760 Rusina Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$965
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
860 sqft
Make Your New Home at THE FLATS AT PINECLIFF These apartments in Colorado Springs, Colorado offer you a new and refreshing view of things.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1582 Sausalito Drive
1582 Sausalito Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1827 sqft
1582 Sausalito Drive - 3 bed, 2.5 bath Two story home - West - Country Village Place area 2 Story with no basement and built in 1986. Approx. 1,827 total and finished sq ft. Includes kitchen appliances. All three bedrooms located on upper level.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1248 Nichols Boulevard
1248 Nichols Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
3 bed, 3 bath, 1 car end unit-- Large kitchen and dinning room with walk out to private patio.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1155 E Fillmore Street
1155 East Fillmore Street, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1462 sqft
Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom plus Bonus Room. This home features fresh paint, new carpet, and newer updates. Home has 2 full baths, alley way/off street parking. Fenced in Front and Rear yards and close to shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
445 West Van Buren Street - A, NEW
445 West Van Buren Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$899
775 sqft
2 bedroom 1 full bath unit. Sunny eat in Kitchen with walk out to patio. Storage closets outside and great a fireplace you will love. Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. Copy and Paste: https://my.matterport.
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
2726 Jon Street
2726 Jon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1313 sqft
This beautifully updated, well maintained, ranch style home is a must see! Remodeled kitchen with tile floors and granite counter tops. Updated bath. All hardwood floors through out. Huge office/studio. 2 - car detached garage, beautiful yard.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2627 Wood Avenue
2627 Wood Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1103 sqft
Fully Furnished, internet included! Perfect for a Corporate Rental. Charming turn of the century home located near Penrose Hospital and downtown.
Last updated March 14 at 07:04pm
1 Unit Available
3006 Illinois Avenue
3006 Illinois Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
950 sqft
WASHER & DRYER, FULL SIZE in apartment. Outstanding 2 bedroom apartment with easy access to downtown, medical facilities, highways and major arteries. Very well maintained building. Includes walkout to patio or deck.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1001 2nd St
1001 East 2nd Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$900
432 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Updated one bedroom duplex - Property Id: 309747 Sweet one bedroom duplex near Fillmore. This unit has been upgraded with new floors and paint, a barn door to the bedroom. Stack able washer and dryer in unit. Dogs are allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
15 Units Available
The Centre Apartments
1921 E Van Buren St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$985
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly apartment complex with mountain views, close to Palmer Park and the I-25 to Downtown. Community features include a swimming pool, plus indoor and outdoor social areas.
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
8 Units Available
Shannon Hills
2110 E La Salle St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$795
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
948 sqft
Ideally located near parks and with views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site dog park, picnic area and dog run. Spacious interiors with updated carpeting, walk-in closets and full kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
3 Units Available
Chestnut Springs
4331 N Chestnut St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$850
516 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chestnut Springs in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
5 Units Available
Paloma Terrace
2910 Sage St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$835
419 sqft
Near the intersection of I-25 and West Fillmore, this residential community offers easy commuting to Colorado Springs. Units with private entries, air conditioning and fully equipped kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1503 Newcastle Street
1503 Newcastle Street, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1464 sqft
1503 Newcastle Street Available 08/18/20 Lovely 4 bedroom home near UCCS available! - Split level home features an open floor plan with hardwood oak flooring throughout the upper level.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1321 North Chestnut Street
1321 N Chestnut St, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1488 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom duplex off N Chestnut St. - Three bedroom, two and a half bathroom duplex on coveted West side. Bright and spacious with almost 1500 square feet. Good sized bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
826 East La Salle Street
826 La Salle Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
995 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Colorado Springs will welcome you with 995 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, microwave, and stove.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1206 Westmoreland Rd
1206 Westmoreland Road, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
2366 sqft
This is one great house! Ranch-style home with full basement. Comfy living room with built-in gas fireplace & upgraded carpet & window coverings. Great kitchen/dining area with hardwood floors and oak cabinetry.
Last updated July 12 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
4357 North Chestnut Street
4357 North Chestnut Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$810
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available move in date: July 17, 2020 Available to review July 3, 2020 Come and view this inviting 1- bedrooms, 1-bathroom located minutes away from Fillmore and I-25. Unit is on the first floor of a well-maintained 2-story building.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1317 N Chestnut Street
1317 North Chestnut Street, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1488 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath duplex on coveted West side. Bright & spacious with almost 1500 square feet. Good size bedrooms. Ceiling fans & lots of windows. Deck out the front door is great place to enjoy Colorado weather.
Last updated July 12 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
2920 Straus Lane
2920 Straus Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
750 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Colorado Springs will welcome you with 750 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and an island.
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
241 Elmwood Dr/LP/Hieronymus
241 Elmwood Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1240 sqft
This four bedroom home is conveniently located near UCCS, University Village, and I25. All bedrooms are located on the upper level, on the lower level is the kitchen and living room that walks straight out to the porch.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2803 Straus Lane
2803 Straus Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1176 sqft
Charming Home in the Heart of Colorado Springs - Well maintained home that is ready for you! This home is centrally located with easy access to I-25. Master bedroom has large walk in closet with attached bath.
Last updated March 23 at 07:15pm
1 Unit Available
2529 Lelaray Street
2529 Lelaray Street, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1759 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Colorado Springs! This spacious home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
Cragwood Dr 3725/MH/Sidwell
3725 Cragwood Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$2,200
1982 sqft
Huge 6 bedroom, 3 full bathroom house near UCCS Campus! Each of the three levels has 2 bedrooms and a bathroom, a perfect set up for you and your friends. All six bedrooms have walk-in closets and individual locks on the doors.
