2050 Rimwood Drive - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar fire pit parking garage

Offered fully furnished for "Corporate" rental (30 night minimum, 3 months given preference) Rates are $3750/mo. Written lease, positive ID, and security deposit required. Includes utilities, snow removal, and MONTHLY CLEANING!



"Aspen + Pine" is perfect for families! Every detail is attended to in this premium newly remodeled home, luxuriously appointed and beautifully decorated. Backs to gorgeous open space and unique rock formations, with trails that meander the ridge to amazing mountain views and UCCS. Want a longer hike? Palmer Park is minutes away. Garden of the Gods, USAFA and Downtown are all an easy 10 minute drive. Coffee shops, cocktails, restaurants, and shops are a few minutes away!



The House:

-Quiet, residential neighborhood backed by trails, rock formations and plenty of Colorado blue sky! A private retreat in the middle of town!

-Generous, fully-fenced backyard with ample seating for outdoor dining, a fire pit, and lots of (real!) grass for kids to run in on during our beautiful Colorado evenings

-Backyard fence opens to a mile-long trail--perfect for a morning run or afternoon hike

-Open concept kitchen with large island, electric cooktop and 4 bar stools so you'll never feel left out when cooking a meal

-Pour-over, drip coffee maker, and a french press are available for all your coffee-making preferences

-Kitchen is fully outfitted with all the tools you'll need to prepare and serve tasty meals

-2 living areas with plenty of seating

-Downstairs family room has a pull-out full sized bed and black-out blinds on the windows

-Foosball table for family fun

-Plenty of board games, kids toys, and sports equipment

-High chair, pack-n-play, and stroller provided

-3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths

-1/2 bath on main level

-Dining room has comfortable seating for 8

-2 car garage



Black-out blinds in each bedroom ensure you'll wake up rested no matter night or day!



Upstairs Bedroom 1:

This is the master bedroom. It has a king bed, fresh Pottery Barn linens, a wall-mount 50" TV. The spacious and private master bathroom has gorgeous tile work, a glass walk-in shower, and a huge walk-in closet.



Nursery:

Tailored especially for families with small children, the large walk-in closet attached to the master suite doubles as the perfect nursery, closing off completely from the master bedroom via the master bathroom sliding door. A pack-n-play and black-out blinds are provided!



Upstairs Bedrooms 2:

This bedroom has a plush queen bed with Pottery Barn linens and wall-mount TV. A large window opens to views of the rock formations and open space behind the house. Shared bathroom across the hall has a tub and shower!



Upstairs bedroom 3:

This bedroom has a comfortable full bed with twin trundle--great for kids! It also has Pottery Barn linens. A large window opens to views of the rock formations and open space behind the house. Shared bathroom across the hall has a tub and shower!



Parents of infants, please be aware that the house has stairs without baby gates.



You will have access to the entire house as well as 2 car garage.



Application & background check required for 30+ night stays. Visit www.corporate.staycos.com for more information on how to apply.