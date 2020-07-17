All apartments in Colorado Springs
1704 Oakmoor Heights

Location

1704 Oakmoor Heights, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Skyway

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1907 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5655 Majestic Drive - Property Id: 305470

This is a quaint home that is in the quiet hills of Mountain Shadows. The house sits atop a mountain with excellent views of the scar and the mountains. The house is located roughly 10 minutes from downtown, 15 minutes from the Broadmoor, and quick access to the north side of Colorado Springs. The home is about a five minute drive from Garden of the gods. This house was built in 2016 and is completely retrofitted with brand new amenities and appliances. This house is a total of 1907 square feet with one master bedroom upstairs and two downstairs. The house has a washer and drier upstairs with a good size living room and garage. NO MAINTENANCE required the HOA covers all: snow removal, mowing, and anything else you have to take care of at a typical house. The basement also has a decent sized living room and two good sized rooms in a quaint family neighborhood. Cats and Dogs are okay with previous discussion and pet deposits.
Property Id 305470

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5944455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 Oakmoor Heights have any available units?
1704 Oakmoor Heights has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1704 Oakmoor Heights have?
Some of 1704 Oakmoor Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 Oakmoor Heights currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Oakmoor Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Oakmoor Heights pet-friendly?
No, 1704 Oakmoor Heights is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 1704 Oakmoor Heights offer parking?
Yes, 1704 Oakmoor Heights offers parking.
Does 1704 Oakmoor Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1704 Oakmoor Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Oakmoor Heights have a pool?
No, 1704 Oakmoor Heights does not have a pool.
Does 1704 Oakmoor Heights have accessible units?
No, 1704 Oakmoor Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Oakmoor Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1704 Oakmoor Heights has units with dishwashers.
