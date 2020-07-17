1704 Oakmoor Heights

Amenities

This is a quaint home that is in the quiet hills of Mountain Shadows. The house sits atop a mountain with excellent views of the scar and the mountains. The house is located roughly 10 minutes from downtown, 15 minutes from the Broadmoor, and quick access to the north side of Colorado Springs. The home is about a five minute drive from Garden of the gods. This house was built in 2016 and is completely retrofitted with brand new amenities and appliances. This house is a total of 1907 square feet with one master bedroom upstairs and two downstairs. The house has a washer and drier upstairs with a good size living room and garage. NO MAINTENANCE required the HOA covers all: snow removal, mowing, and anything else you have to take care of at a typical house. The basement also has a decent sized living room and two good sized rooms in a quaint family neighborhood. Cats and Dogs are okay with previous discussion and pet deposits.

