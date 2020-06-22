All apartments in Centennial
8985 E Nichols Pl

8985 East Nichols Place · No Longer Available
Location

8985 East Nichols Place, Centennial, CO 80112

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Townhouse by Park Meadows Mall and DTC - Property Id: 192056

Available now with flexible lease terms and the furniture in the pictures can be left or removed. This 2BR/2.5BA/1577SF townhouse in Villas at Highland Park is minutes from DTC and a short walk to Park Meadows Mall. As you enter you'll see the dining room, half bath, large kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, Granite counters, eat at center island overlooking the great room with fireplace. Upstairs are two Master Suites plus laundry closet with washer and dryer. Features include central air, attached two car garage, small fenced yard and patio in front, a beautiful private lake and in the Cherry Creek School District with Willow Creek Elementary, Campus Middle and Cherry Creek High Schools assigned. Owner pays the HOA fees which covers the Snow removal, landscape maintenance, common grounds maintenance, water, sewer, trash and recycling, tenant pays all other utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/192056
Property Id 192056

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5407170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8985 E Nichols Pl have any available units?
8985 E Nichols Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 8985 E Nichols Pl have?
Some of 8985 E Nichols Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8985 E Nichols Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8985 E Nichols Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8985 E Nichols Pl pet-friendly?
No, 8985 E Nichols Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 8985 E Nichols Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8985 E Nichols Pl offers parking.
Does 8985 E Nichols Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8985 E Nichols Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8985 E Nichols Pl have a pool?
No, 8985 E Nichols Pl does not have a pool.
Does 8985 E Nichols Pl have accessible units?
No, 8985 E Nichols Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8985 E Nichols Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8985 E Nichols Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 8985 E Nichols Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8985 E Nichols Pl has units with air conditioning.

