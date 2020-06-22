8985 E Nichols Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Townhouse by Park Meadows Mall and DTC - Property Id: 192056



Available now with flexible lease terms and the furniture in the pictures can be left or removed. This 2BR/2.5BA/1577SF townhouse in Villas at Highland Park is minutes from DTC and a short walk to Park Meadows Mall. As you enter you'll see the dining room, half bath, large kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, Granite counters, eat at center island overlooking the great room with fireplace. Upstairs are two Master Suites plus laundry closet with washer and dryer. Features include central air, attached two car garage, small fenced yard and patio in front, a beautiful private lake and in the Cherry Creek School District with Willow Creek Elementary, Campus Middle and Cherry Creek High Schools assigned. Owner pays the HOA fees which covers the Snow removal, landscape maintenance, common grounds maintenance, water, sewer, trash and recycling, tenant pays all other utilities.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/192056

Property Id 192056



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5407170)