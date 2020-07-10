All apartments in Centennial
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:20 AM

7453 S Quince St

7453 South Quince Street · No Longer Available
Location

7453 South Quince Street, Centennial, CO 80112

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a95174f0ac ---- Adorable 4 bed, 2 bath, bi-level home in Centennial! Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the main level and an updated kitchen with all major stainless steel appliances. Bright and open! Property has a large, fenced yard and 2 decks, great for entertaining. There is also an attached 1 car garage, and a shed for storage. Features include central A/C, a washer/dryer, and a sprinkler system! Great location near restaurants, shopping and more, with easy access to I25. Cherry Creek School District. 1 cat with additional deposit. No smoking. We are pledged to the letter and spirit of the U.S. Policy for the Achievement of Equal Housing Opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support a program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin. All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an individual rental application AND pay a non-refundable $50 application fee. The following criteria must be met in applying: TransUnion Vantage score of 620 or above. A score of 619 &ndash; 550 will require additional deposit and a risk administration fee. All scores below 550 will be declined. Gross income must be equal to 3 times the monthly rent. . Applicants must provide pay stubs covering 30 consecutive days of gross income. If self-employed, tax returns must be provided. No felony convictions of a violent or sexual nature or that involve methamphetamine or arson. Regarding previous rental history, no evictions or outstanding balances. Applicants will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification. Before applying for the home please verify that the property is still available under the &ldquo;Available Properties&rdquo; tab. All application fees are nonrefundable. The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.ColoradoRPM.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. All photos are of the actual property unless noted are only representative of the size and space of the interior. Applicants must view the property in person to determine if the size and space of the property is acceptable to their needs and wants. No properties will be rented "sight unseen". We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Attached 1 Car Garage Back Deck Central A/C Finished Basement Large Fenced Yard Oven/Range Stove Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7453 S Quince St have any available units?
7453 S Quince St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 7453 S Quince St have?
Some of 7453 S Quince St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7453 S Quince St currently offering any rent specials?
7453 S Quince St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7453 S Quince St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7453 S Quince St is pet friendly.
Does 7453 S Quince St offer parking?
Yes, 7453 S Quince St offers parking.
Does 7453 S Quince St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7453 S Quince St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7453 S Quince St have a pool?
No, 7453 S Quince St does not have a pool.
Does 7453 S Quince St have accessible units?
Yes, 7453 S Quince St has accessible units.
Does 7453 S Quince St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7453 S Quince St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7453 S Quince St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7453 S Quince St has units with air conditioning.

