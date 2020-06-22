All apartments in Centennial
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

5494 E Hinsdale Cir

5494 East Hinsdale Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5494 East Hinsdale Circle, Centennial, CO 80122
Homestead in The Willows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
--------AVAILABLE AUGUST 11TH--------

This updated home in Homestead Farms features 3 Beds, 2 Bath and has new paint and carpet. Hardwood floors and custom tile inlay on the main floor front room. This home has plenty of living space with approximately 2,272 finished square feet. The kitchen is spacious and includes refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven and there is an eat in area off the kitchen. The family room has a fireplace and wet bar area. The upstairs has 3 bedrooms. The master suite includes and updated bath with double sinks. The other 2 bedrooms are spacious. The basement is finished for additional living space and has additional storage areas.

This home has a nice backyard with covered patio.

Features:
Fireplace
Open floor plan
Stainless Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven
Washer/Dryer
Master Bedroom with updated Bath
Spacious Bedrooms
A/C
Yard
Covered Patio

PETS: open to 1 dog. Must be approved. If approved, 350.00 refundable pet deposit required. No cats.

This home has access to pool and tennis courts. Close to open space and trails.

Littleton 6 School District

For showings please call or text Dillon Brooks at 303-332-4529 and or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

