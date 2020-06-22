5494 E Hinsdale Cir

Amenities

--------AVAILABLE AUGUST 11TH--------



This updated home in Homestead Farms features 3 Beds, 2 Bath and has new paint and carpet. Hardwood floors and custom tile inlay on the main floor front room. This home has plenty of living space with approximately 2,272 finished square feet. The kitchen is spacious and includes refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven and there is an eat in area off the kitchen. The family room has a fireplace and wet bar area. The upstairs has 3 bedrooms. The master suite includes and updated bath with double sinks. The other 2 bedrooms are spacious. The basement is finished for additional living space and has additional storage areas.



This home has a nice backyard with covered patio.



Features:

Fireplace

Open floor plan

Stainless Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven

Washer/Dryer

Master Bedroom with updated Bath

Spacious Bedrooms

A/C

Yard

Covered Patio



PETS: open to 1 dog. Must be approved. If approved, 350.00 refundable pet deposit required. No cats.



This home has access to pool and tennis courts. Close to open space and trails.



Littleton 6 School District



For showings please call or text Dillon Brooks at 303-332-4529 and or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.