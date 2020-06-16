All apartments in Centennial
4825 E Costilla Pl
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:13 PM

4825 E Costilla Pl

4825 East Costilla Place · No Longer Available
Location

4825 East Costilla Place, Centennial, CO 80122

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Newly Remodeled 3BD, 3BA Centennial Home with 2-Car Garage and Fenced Backyard - This home is equipped with modern updates and a spacious interior. Featuring two living spaces as well as a fully finished basement. Conveniently located near multiple shopping centers, parks, and the Denver Tech Center. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*1 small pet negotiable
*There is a $65 monthly water/sewer fee
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE4652487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4825 E Costilla Pl have any available units?
4825 E Costilla Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 4825 E Costilla Pl have?
Some of 4825 E Costilla Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4825 E Costilla Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4825 E Costilla Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4825 E Costilla Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4825 E Costilla Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4825 E Costilla Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4825 E Costilla Pl offers parking.
Does 4825 E Costilla Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4825 E Costilla Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4825 E Costilla Pl have a pool?
No, 4825 E Costilla Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4825 E Costilla Pl have accessible units?
No, 4825 E Costilla Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4825 E Costilla Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4825 E Costilla Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 4825 E Costilla Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 4825 E Costilla Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
